County Clerk Magistrate to retire, new magistrate chosen

YORK – York County Clerk Magistrate Kathy Barnes will be retiring after decades of service on Feb. 11. The Nebraska Judiciary has announced that Allison O’Neill, a child and family service specialist for the Department of Health and Human Services, has been selected to be the new York County Court Clerk Magistrate.

“Allison’s work with DHHS supplements her degree in criminal justice with real-world experience. Her knowledge and insight into the workings of the court, along with her passion for service, make Allison an excellent leader for York County Court during these exciting days of change in the judicial branch,” according to Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly.

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork finances and records of the court. O’Neill will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

O’Neill will work in the Fifth Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Angela Lewandowski of Aurora, Jodie Roberts of Osceola, Shirley Stuart-Monroe of Fullerton, Ellen Faltys of Schuyler, Sheila Beins of Seward, Diane Wagner of Wahoo, Deanne Uhrmacher of David City, Lisa Langan of Albion, Darla Schiefelbein of Columbus, and Maria Segura-Rodriguez of Central City. Judges Lynelle D. Homolka, Andrew R. Lange, C. Jo Petersen, Frank J. Skorupa, and Stephen R. Twiss direct the operation of the county courts in the Fifth judicial district, which includes Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York Counties.