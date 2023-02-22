YORK – A new car will soon be available to the various county departments, but it will mostly be used by the veterans service office and the assessor’s office.

This past week, a majority of the county commissioners voted in favor of accepting a bid for a new vehicle to replace an old car that had been a hand-me-down from the sheriff’s department many years ago.

Eight months ago, the county board voted in favor of the purchase. But due to supply chain issues and the vehicle order not being placed by the chosen dealer, York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg started the process over.

“We had asked for a new vehicle, to be used to transport our veterans to the VA and for the assessor’s office to use or other offices to use and it was earlier approved with the use of ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act, aka federal COVID relief funds),” Wollenburg said. “I got new bids, I reached pretty much out to everyone.”

He presented the six bids he received with the lowest coming from Friesen Chevrolet for a 2023 model with a price tag of $37,035. “It fits our needs perfectly and it is already on their site.”

The other bids were higher than this one and in most cases, the vehicle still had to be ordered or there was at least a wait on its arrival.

“I’m here to see if we can move forward again,” Wollenburg said.

“Earlier we decided we could use ARPA funds and it was also determined that other departments would also continue to use the vehicle when needed for county business, through scheduling,” Commissioner Randy Obermier recapped for the county board members.

“I know that Cal (Friesen, maintenance director of the courthouse) has used it for meetings too and the assessor’s office uses it quite a bit,” Wollenburg said. “We could still keep the old car, it doesn’t owe us anything and if we don’t use it, it can go back to the sheriff’s department.”

That old vehicle is a 2009 Dodge Charger with high mileage, which used to be a cruiser for the sheriff’s department.

“We had done repairs on that vehicle, it’s served its purposes and it’s low to the ground so it is hard to get into for older veterans,” Wollenburg said, reiterating that the old vehicle is inventoried to the sheriff’s department. “The veterans service office use varies (as far as frequency), but the average age of veterans in the county is older now and they are needing more rides to VA appointments, which is a duty of ours. Volunteers drive them for their veteran medical services.”

Obermier also noted that volunteers driving veterans to their VA appointments, in the county-owned car, has already been OK’d by the county’s insurance carrier.

“This is strictly for out-of-town veterans’ appointments to the VA, as far as my office is concerned,” Wollenburg said.

Commissioner Daniel Grotz noted that the new vehicle being proposed for purchase has “a lot of bells and whistles,” with Wollenburg saying “there are probably more bells and whistles than we need, but it is a new vehicle.”

“And this would be available to all departments, correct?” Grotz asked.

“Yes, we would maintain it and we keep a schedule with the assessor’s office,” Wollenburg responded.

“I voted no earlier regarding this, so I will likely vote no again,” Grotz said.

“I think we need to get rid of the old one,” said Assessor Kurt Bulgrin. “It’s garbage and we need something that is safe and reliable for the county employees. It’s old, unreliable and has high mileage.”

“I agree, there would be no reason to keep it if this purchase is approved,” Grotz responded.

It was agreed that the assessor’s office would probably put the most miles on the vehicle, as staff members do inspections and pick-up work around the county.

Four of the commissioners voted in favor of the purchase of the new vehicle, with Grotz voting no.