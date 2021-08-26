County buys lots in Benedict for new road department maintenance shed

YORK – With the current county maintenance shop in Benedict leaning over to the point it seems it's ready to collapse, the county board has decided to move forward with purchasing a few small lots nearby and eventually building a new satellite maintenance shop.
There are maintenance shops all over the county, which are used by motorgrader operators and other road employees who work in those areas.
This week, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the county commissioners there is water and sewer service to the lots they were looking to buy – while none of those utility services exist at the location of the current shop.
In fact, there is no restroom in the current shop, at all.
“We would like to build on the north side of the street and remove our current building on the south side,” Keim explained. “The building is now leaning. We would be purchasing these lots from Edwin Willhoft Jr.”
“Bill (Commissioner Bamesberger) just explained to me these are very small lots,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
“Yes, they are and the total purchase price of the lots is $6,000,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “This would be for the construction of a two-stall structure and the other lot we already have, we could either sell that or keep it.”
Keim said he spoke casually with a builder in York about possible timeframes as far as putting up a steel building and was told it might be May or June of next year, “if we order it now,” thanks to the ongoing steel shortage.
“We will also have to go through the process of taking bids, etc.,” Obermier added.
“Yes, it may not even happen in this budget year,” Commissioner Bamesberger said, regarding the actual construction of the building.
It was noted they could access, if they wanted to, the inheritance fund, in order to pay for this project.
“Purchasing these lots will allow us to get the ball rolling,” Obermier noted.
“I was there the other day,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz, “and yes, the building is about ready to fall over. Did we look at what it would cost to get water and sewer to our existing lot? I would assume it would be expensive.”
Keim said no, they hadn’t looked into that, but noted that the new construction would take care of the county’s needs now and into the future.
“On the lot we have, do we think there is value in our lot, enough to put it on the market or should we keep it?” Grotz asked.
“My thought is to put it on the market,” Keim said. “I think the county would be better off to sell it.”
“And when you talked with (the local contractor), with the rising costs of construction, is now the time to build a building?” Commissioner Grotz asked Keim and the other county board members.
The construction project will be discussed in the future, regarding timeline, costs, etc. For now, the only point of decision-making was whether to purchase the lots – which the county board voted in favor of doing.