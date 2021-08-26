County buys lots in Benedict for new road department maintenance shed

Keim said he spoke casually with a builder in York about possible timeframes as far as putting up a steel building and was told it might be May or June of next year, “if we order it now,” thanks to the ongoing steel shortage.

“We will also have to go through the process of taking bids, etc.,” Obermier added.

“Yes, it may not even happen in this budget year,” Commissioner Bamesberger said, regarding the actual construction of the building.

It was noted they could access, if they wanted to, the inheritance fund, in order to pay for this project.

“Purchasing these lots will allow us to get the ball rolling,” Obermier noted.

“I was there the other day,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz, “and yes, the building is about ready to fall over. Did we look at what it would cost to get water and sewer to our existing lot? I would assume it would be expensive.”

Keim said no, they hadn’t looked into that, but noted that the new construction would take care of the county’s needs now and into the future.

“On the lot we have, do we think there is value in our lot, enough to put it on the market or should we keep it?” Grotz asked.