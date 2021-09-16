County budget passes with slightly higher levy

YORK – The 2021-22 budget for York County has been passed by the commissioners, with just a slightly higher tax levy – going from 22 cents per $100 of valuation to 23 cents per $100 of valuation.
The county has been informed it will be receiving $2.6 million in federal COVID relief dollars – half of it has been received with the rest expected to come later. The commissioners said the existing federal money has been included in the budget but none of it has been earmarked for any specific expenditures/projects in the new fiscal year as of now.
The county’s budget committee was comprised of Commissioners Randy Obermier and Bill Bamesberger, along with York County Clerk Kelly Turner and York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo.
The committee met with department heads/elected officials in early June and those department heads/elected official had to have their proposed budgets turned in for review by July 1. The committee then went through those with Jill Clay (the consultant who has been helping the county with the budget process for a number of years). The preliminary budget was then handed to the entire county board around Aug. 1 and a budget workshop was held so the county board members could speak with department heads about what was being proposed.
As far as major changes, as outlined by Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, the operating budget went down $5 million due to the bonding for bridge projects.
The overall tax asking was $7.6 million last year, this year it is $7.8 million.
“Obviously, as with every year, the main part of the budget is personnel and that’s where most of the increases were seen,” Obermier said during the budget hearing.
The county addresses the health insurance contract in January, so officials won’t know where they are with that expense until that time.
“We asked everyone to budget a 15% increase for health insurance, which they did,” Obermier said.
There were no major cuts to the budget, compared to the actual or the budget of the last fiscal year.
“We had a $50 million decrease in valuation, but we made up for with the one penny on the levy,” Bamesberger added.
The county’s overall valuation decreased as the valuation of ag land went down this past year. However, trends in recent ag land sales seem to indicate that pattern is changing yet again and future increases in valuation might be seen.
Only two people from the public were present for this year’s county budget hearing.
The county commissioners unanimously passed the 2021-22 budget.
Editor’s note: Details regarding different departments may be seen with the accompanying graphic, in the E-edition and printed publication.