County budget passes with slightly higher levy

YORK – The 2021-22 budget for York County has been passed by the commissioners, with just a slightly higher tax levy – going from 22 cents per $100 of valuation to 23 cents per $100 of valuation.

The county has been informed it will be receiving $2.6 million in federal COVID relief dollars – half of it has been received with the rest expected to come later. The commissioners said the existing federal money has been included in the budget but none of it has been earmarked for any specific expenditures/projects in the new fiscal year as of now.

The county’s budget committee was comprised of Commissioners Randy Obermier and Bill Bamesberger, along with York County Clerk Kelly Turner and York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo.

The committee met with department heads/elected officials in early June and those department heads/elected official had to have their proposed budgets turned in for review by July 1. The committee then went through those with Jill Clay (the consultant who has been helping the county with the budget process for a number of years). The preliminary budget was then handed to the entire county board around Aug. 1 and a budget workshop was held so the county board members could speak with department heads about what was being proposed.