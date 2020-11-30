 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County board to take bridge bids
0 comments

County board to take bridge bids

{{featured_button_text}}
County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be opening bids for the reconstruction of two bridges when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.

The reconstruction/replacement of bridges will take place over the course of the next year due to the passage of a bond issue last year, which will provide the funding.

The bids to be opened on Tuesday are for a bridge on Road 10 between Roads T and U and for a bridge on Road U between Roads 8 and 9.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will be talking about a new grant that might be possible through the Southeast Nebraska Development District.

• The commissioners will talk about election procedures for voting for NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) officers.

• A conversation will be held regarding health insurance for the county.

• The commissioners, convened as the board of equalization, will consider a motor vehicle exemption application filed by Nebraska Lutheran High School.

The public may attend the meeting in person, in the commissioners’ meeting chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse. A mask mandate is in effect for indoor public spaces in the City of York.

County residents and interested persons may also view and listen to the meeting, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85350133029

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News