County board to take bridge bids

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be opening bids for the reconstruction of two bridges when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.

The reconstruction/replacement of bridges will take place over the course of the next year due to the passage of a bond issue last year, which will provide the funding.

The bids to be opened on Tuesday are for a bridge on Road 10 between Roads T and U and for a bridge on Road U between Roads 8 and 9.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will be talking about a new grant that might be possible through the Southeast Nebraska Development District.

• The commissioners will talk about election procedures for voting for NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) officers.

• A conversation will be held regarding health insurance for the county.

• The commissioners, convened as the board of equalization, will consider a motor vehicle exemption application filed by Nebraska Lutheran High School.