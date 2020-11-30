County board to take bridge bids

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be opening bids for the reconstruction of two bridges when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.
The reconstruction/replacement of bridges will take place over the course of the next year due to the passage of a bond issue last year, which will provide the funding.
The bids to be opened on Tuesday are for a bridge on Road 10 between Roads T and U and for a bridge on Road U between Roads 8 and 9.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will be talking about a new grant that might be possible through the Southeast Nebraska Development District.
• The commissioners will talk about election procedures for voting for NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) officers.
• A conversation will be held regarding health insurance for the county.
• The commissioners, convened as the board of equalization, will consider a motor vehicle exemption application filed by Nebraska Lutheran High School.
The public may attend the meeting in person, in the commissioners’ meeting chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse. A mask mandate is in effect for indoor public spaces in the City of York.
County residents and interested persons may also view and listen to the meeting, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85350133029
