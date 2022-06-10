County board to meet with EDF reps

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be meeting with representatives from EDF Renewables next Tuesday morning, as part of their regular session.

EDF is currently working toward a large solar field project in Hays Township, which is in the area of McCool Junction.

Perez Agwan is scheduled to address the board at that time, although the specific topic is not listed as part of the agenda.

EDF has been moving forward with getting land easements from property owners. There have been those who have vocalized concerns about the project, saying it will take valuable farmland out of production and they have concerns about the long-term stewardship of that land.

There have also been some who say they support the project as it will bring additional tax revenues into the county and the McCool School District.

The planning commission and county board members are currently looking at zoning regulations pertaining to solar projects as they don’t currently exist.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library in York, will be making her annual report and budget request.

• Carmen Hinman with Hope Crisis Center will be making her budget request for the new fiscal year and providing information about the entity’s work in the last year.

• The commissioners will revisit a conversation about accepting a donated police vehicle from the city for use in the public transportation fleet.

• County board members will hear a proposal for some technology updates for a conference room in the courthouse.

• The board is scheduled to act on the future of East Fourth Street, from Maine Avenue to Road N. This county road was found to not be properly deeded in some areas and not even in the right location. They will be deciding where they want to vacate the road or re-do it altogether after getting the correct easements.

• A drawdown for the owner-occupied housing project will be considered.

• Budget authority will be discussed.

• York County Assessor Ann Charlton will present her tax list corrections.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. They can also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.

