County board to hold last meeting of the year

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their last meeting of 2021 next Tuesday, when they gather in regular session.

During this meeting, they are scheduled to consider approval of the county’s emergency action plan, as well as hear more information about a hazard mitigation planning grant.

The board will discuss a worker’s comp claim and discuss how to spend money the county has received from a federal opioid settlement.

The appointment of Kent Allen to the extension board will be considered.

As a board of equalization, they will review all the motor vehicle tax exemptions for non-profit organizations, which is done on an annual basis.

They are also scheduled to have a conversation about natural gas services in the county.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse.

Individuals can also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87167526316.

