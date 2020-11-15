County board to hear audit report, do annual business

YORK – When the York County Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday, they will be hearing the annual audit report as presented by Contryman, the company that has been conducting the audit for a number of years.

They will also take care of a number of tasks that are done on an annual basis.

Included in Tuesday’s agenda:

• They will designate the county newspaper for publication purposes in 2021.

• They will have a conversation about the county’s health insurance and which way they would like to proceed this year.

• The commissioners will consider an agreement with NIRMA.

• They are scheduled to act on the year-end certification of the county highway superintendent for determining incentive paymnets.

• Fee reports will be presented.

The public remains open to the public, in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.

The public can also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87228205007?pwd=a0cvN0l5UGlWVDdPeGtZMUFlSDlnUT09

