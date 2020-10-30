County board to have light agenda

YORK – The York County Commissioners will have an extremely light agenda next Tuesday, as it is Election Day and the county clerk has a full plate on Nov. 3.

They will consider general assistance case applications, if there are any.

They will also consider payroll and vendor claims.

Funding transfers, if there are any, will be considered.

They will consider two pledge securities.

And they will make their biweekly committee reports.

Members of the public can attend the meeting, if they choose, which will be located on the main floor of the courthouse. Social distancing is provided for, with the chairs placed apart. There are also masks and hand sanitizer available in the room.

Residents of the county can also observe the meeting, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84494878906.

