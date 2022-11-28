County board to discuss East Fourth Street, again

YORK – The York County Commissioners will again be discussing the future of East Fourth Street, an odd stretch of road from Maine Avenue to Road N.

After it was discovered this road is not placed correctly or really even owned properly, the county officials began looking at its future. Somehow, over the course of many years, the path from Maine to Road N turned into a road that has been maintained by the county.

The road provides access to farm ground, as well as a residence and the entrance to city well property.

There have been discussions on its future regarding whether the east portion should be closed, if it the road should be completely moved or left as is – with the proper easements put in place.

That discussion will continue on Tuesday, when the county commissioners meet in regular session.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will clarify information on the county’s new health insurance plan.

• They will consider the execution of a master agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation pertaining to county survey services.

• The commissioners will have a public hearing regarding the issuance of bonds for York University. The process for this arrangement has already been approved.

• Bids will be opened for a box culvert that will replace a bridge on Road K between Roads 4 and 5.

• The commissioners will take a vote on whether or not to apply for a grant that would be used for a part-time employee in the juvenile diversion program.

• The annual designation of the county newspaper will take place.

• A drawdown for the owner-occupied housing project will be presented.

• The county board members will consider hiring outside counsel for completing tax foreclosures.

• The commissioners will consider the weed control authority board roster.

• The extension office will present their request for shutting down the office over the Christmas holiday.

• The board will meet with representatives of Cornhusker United Way and the Southeast Nebraska Collaborative.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.