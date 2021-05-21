County board to consider new shop for Benedict

“I definitely think we should get some information together and then we can take a look it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was noted that the currently building is leaning.

“So what you are saying is that rather than removing the current building and building there, we go with the other lot because the utility services are already there,” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

Bamesberger said that would be the case.

They will take the matter under advisement during the budget process.

During committee reports, Commissioner Jack Sikes reported that the Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors met (of which he is a member) and “a good percentage of residents have been vaccinated so far. Health officials want to see that number grow.”

York County Attorney John Lyons reported, “Last week, we broke the record with the most active felony cases at one time, as we hit 96. We are also cracking down on sex offender registrants, to get everyone in compliance.”

Commissioner Obermier noted the county is now at the end of its fiscal year.

Also during Tuesday’s county board meeting: