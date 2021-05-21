 Skip to main content
County board to consider new shop for Benedict
County board to consider new shop for Benedict

County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be considering whether or not a new road department shop should be built in the Benedict area.

This conversation will be held during the budget process this summer.

York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger told the board this week, during committee reports, that “the shop in Benedict is really in shambles and it needs a lot of work. That building is in really bad shape.”

He explained that a restroom is needed in a county board shop there as well -- it currently doesn’t have one.

Because utilities do not exist where the current shop is now located, there came an idea about possibly purchasing a nearby lot and building a new shop building there.

“We could have Harvey (York County Highway Superintendent Keim) put some figures together and we could build this into our capital improvement budget. I would like to see this included in this year’s budget,” Commissioner Bamesberger said. “We could also have a stockpile of material there as well,” for items such as gravel, rock, etc.

“I’m not against the stockpile, but I would like to see a fence around it if we do that, to protect taxpayers’ material,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“I think we could do a decent building at a very reasonable cost,” Keim said.

“I definitely think we should get some information together and then we can take a look it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

It was noted that the currently building is leaning.

“So what you are saying is that rather than removing the current building and building there, we go with the other lot because the utility services are already there,” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

Bamesberger said that would be the case.

They will take the matter under advisement during the budget process.

During committee reports, Commissioner Jack Sikes reported that the Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors met (of which he is a member) and “a good percentage of residents have been vaccinated so far. Health officials want to see that number grow.”

York County Attorney John Lyons reported, “Last week, we broke the record with the most active felony cases at one time, as we hit 96. We are also cracking down on sex offender registrants, to get everyone in compliance.”

Commissioner Obermier noted the county is now at the end of its fiscal year.

Also during Tuesday’s county board meeting:

• Commissioner Obermier said he wanted all York County law enforcement officers to be recognized (in conjunction with Law Enforcement Week). “They all do a great job for us, and I wanted to publicly recognize all of them.”

• Keim reported that the new bridge on Road U is now open. He said the girders for the new bridge on Road 10 would be brought in this week. He said the top of the box on the bridge on Road K had been poured. And regarding the new bridge on Road E – it will be open very soon.

