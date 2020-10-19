County board to consider change order, motorgrader bids

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be considering a change order with Berggren Architects, regarding the addition/renovation work at the courthouse, when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

During their last meeting, the commissioners discussed the remaining punch list of items that still need to be completed before the entire project is considered absolutely finished. They said they hoped that everything in this ongoing construction project will be completely done in the next 60 days.

Also during Tuesday morning’s meeting:

• The board will open and consider bids for the purchase of a motorgrader.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• They will consider a resolution to transfer $70,000 from the inheritance tax fund to the Law Enforcement/911 Communication Fund.

• As the board of equalization, they will consider tax list corrections as presented by the county assessor.

• They will conduct their quarterly tour of the jail.

• The board will also discuss renewal of their NIRMA membership.

The public is encouraged to attend. They can attend in person in the meeting chambers, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.

They can also watch/listen to the meeting online, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81991866212.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.