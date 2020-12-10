County board to address year-end matters as 2020 is soon to close

YORK – The second to last meeting of the York County Commissioners in 2020 will happen next Tuesday and with that, some housekeeping matters will take place to get ready for 2021.
The commissioners will adopt a resolution naming all the county depositories for 2021.
They have already named the York News-Times as the official newspaper of the county, for the purposes of publishing legal notices.
They will consider tax roll corrections, as presented by York County Assessor Ann Charlton.
And they will consider the nomination of Brandon Lehman to the York County Extension Board.
The board is also scheduled to meet with John Bachelor regarding issues with his property and past county dirt/road work.
Unfortunately, they will also likely be having a conversation about the next steps and protocol to appointing someone to fill the vacancy on the board that was tragically created by the unexpected death of Commissioner Paul Buller.
When it comes to a vacancy on a county commissioner board, state statutes require that the vacancy be filled within 45 days of the day it became vacant. The statute also calls for the appointment to be made by a panel of three elected officials – the county clerk, the county treasurer and the county attorney. Those three officials must interview the candidates (who step forward, express their interest) and they (the clerk, the treasurer and the attorney) make the final decision.
The public can attend the meeting in person – they are encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ chambers, which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.
They can also view and listen to the meeting online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81170217821. The county commissioners have put a considerable amount of effort into improving the audio for those attending their meetings via Zoom and the observers’ experience has greatly improved in the last month or so – for those interested in attending that way.
