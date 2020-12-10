County board to address year-end matters as 2020 is soon to close

YORK – The second to last meeting of the York County Commissioners in 2020 will happen next Tuesday and with that, some housekeeping matters will take place to get ready for 2021.

The commissioners will adopt a resolution naming all the county depositories for 2021.

They have already named the York News-Times as the official newspaper of the county, for the purposes of publishing legal notices.

They will consider tax roll corrections, as presented by York County Assessor Ann Charlton.

And they will consider the nomination of Brandon Lehman to the York County Extension Board.

The board is also scheduled to meet with John Bachelor regarding issues with his property and past county dirt/road work.

Unfortunately, they will also likely be having a conversation about the next steps and protocol to appointing someone to fill the vacancy on the board that was tragically created by the unexpected death of Commissioner Paul Buller.