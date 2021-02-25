County board sends letters regarding proposed state legislation

YORK – The York County Commissioners have sent position letters to state lawmakers regarding two different proposed bills.
One letter is in opposition of LB102, which would make District Courts agencies of the state rather than of the county (as they are now).
One letter is in support of LB542, which calls for the state to use bonding as a financial tool in completing the state’s expressway system.
LB102 was heard by the Judiciary Committee on Thursday – the commissioners’ letter was received prior to the hearing and was part of the record. The letter was also sent to District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman and the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).
York County District Court Clerk Sharilyn Steube also testified, in person, in opposition to the bill.
“We believe our constituents should decide whether we remain elected officials,” Steube told the county board during their regular meeting this week.
She also noted that if the district court operations were to be taken over by the state, the county would still be required to pay for everything associated with the office.
“It would be similar to how the county court works now,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“Their goal is to have one person administer both courts,” Steube said.
It should be noted that York County has a very heavy case load – in both courts – consistently.
Steube said the state’s district court clerk association had already taken a stance of opposition to the bill, as did NACO.
“What is the fiscal cost to the county if this passed?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“They would pay our salaries,” Steube responded.
“And then the state would take back the fees to offset that,” Bulgrin offered, with Steube saying yes, that would be the case.
“Everyone has concerns with the state’s budget and we don’t want to reduce services to our county’s residents, such as passport services as just one,” Steube explained.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger made a motion to send a letter in opposition.
“I don’t know how I’m going to vote on this, it’s not personal,” Bulgrin said. “I think we need to take a broader look at county government in Nebraska and see if we need all these elected positions.”
He noted that in municipal government, as an example, there are many department head positions that are appointed and not elected. “Would this be a good time to look at how county government is structured? As an example, should we move to a district attorney type of structure instead of each county having an elected county attorney? Just questions I have about whether our county government structure, in some ways, may be outdated.”
“I feel that bills such as this are moving us away from local control, it gives the state all the authority,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “This country was set up for local control. I think that’s wrong.”
“I do agree with Kurt, in that it seems with some county positions having to be elected isn’t necessarily the best – not necessarily for this position, however,” Obermier said. “I believe there are some inefficiencies. What Kurt is bringing up is a broader issue. I also have to say that rarely do we see the state step in and make it less of a burden for us.”
Bulgrin voted against sending the opposition letter with the other commissioners voting in favor.
Regarding the other letter in support of LB542, Commissioner Daniel Grotz said he was bringing forward a recommendation from the York County Development Corporation (YCDC).
“This would help move us closer to completing the state’s expressway system, which includes the completion of the four-lane project of Highway 81 from York to Columbus,” Grotz said, reflecting on notes from YCDC Director Lisa Hurley. “She said there was an economic impact study done a few years ago and she recommends we submit a letter of support for that bill.”
“We helped pay for that study, it was about four or five years ago,” Obermier said.
“This bill would allow for bonding to pay for not just the completion of Highway 81 but would also include other projects in the state, such as the leg of Highway 275 that hasn’t been finished,” Grotz said.
“I did ask the governor, when he was in town once, about bonding for this and I was pretty much shot down,” Obermier said. “He said the state doesn’t bond -- yet a lot of counties, including us, do it successfully. Plus, the longer we wait, the cost becomes more and more. And if we keep waiting, it’s never going to get done.”
“Senator Kolterman added his name to that bill,” added Bulgrin.
“I think it would be beneficial to do a letter of support,” Grotz said.
The board agreed and the letter was sent to the Revenue Committee, along with Sen. Kolterman and NACO.