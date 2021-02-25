County board sends letters regarding proposed state legislation

It should be noted that York County has a very heavy case load – in both courts – consistently.

Steube said the state’s district court clerk association had already taken a stance of opposition to the bill, as did NACO.

“What is the fiscal cost to the county if this passed?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“They would pay our salaries,” Steube responded.

“And then the state would take back the fees to offset that,” Bulgrin offered, with Steube saying yes, that would be the case.

“Everyone has concerns with the state’s budget and we don’t want to reduce services to our county’s residents, such as passport services as just one,” Steube explained.

Commissioner Bill Bamesberger made a motion to send a letter in opposition.

“I don’t know how I’m going to vote on this, it’s not personal,” Bulgrin said. “I think we need to take a broader look at county government in Nebraska and see if we need all these elected positions.”