County board says no to vehicle purchase

“There has been opportunity upon opportunity upon opportunity to tell us about this and I think this is just wrong,” Bamesberger said.

“Well, I’m going to move to approve the claims but deny the expenditure of $38,000 for this vehicle,” Bulgrin said, with Bamesberger giving the motion a second. The other commissioners agreed with them and the expenditure was denied.

York County Attorney John Lyons was not present at this week’s commissioner meeting. However, the YNT reached out for comment from him later and he said was able to speak with the commissioner chairman later and thought there was a “misunderstanding with regard to a large and unexpected vendor claim. The authority to spend our federal funds is made on an annual basis with the county’s budget and this purchase was coded for payment with those federal funds. I just think some members of the board of commissioners wanted some explanation before writing a large check, not realizing the purchase doesn’t involve county or taxpayer money. I think that the scrutiny shown by the board of commissioners is exactly what we as a community want them to show, especially on large purchases. It means our process is working hard and working well! We will do more in the future to make sure the commissioners are prepared for the sticker shock on larger program purchases.