County board says no to vehicle purchase

YORK – When the York County Commissioners reviewed their payroll and vendor claims this week, they saw one claim from a vehicle dealership for a new Tahoe.
And they said no.
“The one claim that you all see, that stood out, was for a vehicle for $38,000, with the money to come from the drug fund, for the county attorney’s office,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said to his fellow commissioners. “This purchase is qualified for that money to be spent for that.”
The drug fund is money that has been seized and determined to be drug buy money, during searches and arrests that take place in York County.
Once that money is determined to have been involved in criminal activity, it is then available to local law enforcement agencies for law enforcement-involved equipment, vehicles, etc. Typically, it has been used by the sheriff’s department for different types of equipment, protective gear, etc.
“So this vehicle does qualify,” Obermier said.
“I don’t mind if it qualifies,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “A purchase like this should have been brought to us before it was purchased.”
Obermier said the vehicle was already being used by the county attorney’s office and the dealership now needed to be paid.
“My problem with it is that when the sheriff’s department wants to buy anything – equipment, vehicles, etc. – they come here and say, ‘We are going to put this in the budget,’ or ‘We want to make you aware,’ or ‘We find this purchase necessary, is that alright.’ They explain all their big expenses. We didn’t even hear about this at all and he is in here all the time with our meetings and never once did he (county attorney) mention anything about this,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Yes, these are not tax dollars, this is not money from the general fund, but now will we have to provide vehicles for other departments as well?” Bulgrin asked. “Will we have to buy a new vehicle for the assessor to go out and do her work? Will we have to buy a vehicle for the election commissioner to take things to the polls? Those are just examples and I don’t like the precedent that’s being set with this.”
“I would assume this is for use by the county attorney acting as the coroner,” Bamesberger said.
“We have never had a coroner that needed a vehicle, let alone a 2020 Tahoe,” Bulgrin responded.
The commissioners also noted that when the sheriff’s department gets clearance to purchase a new vehicle for the fleet, they also “take a check along to pay for it, when they take physical ownership,” not take ownership and then have it billed to the county.
“There has been opportunity upon opportunity upon opportunity to tell us about this and I think this is just wrong,” Bamesberger said.
“Well, I’m going to move to approve the claims but deny the expenditure of $38,000 for this vehicle,” Bulgrin said, with Bamesberger giving the motion a second. The other commissioners agreed with them and the expenditure was denied.
York County Attorney John Lyons was not present at this week’s commissioner meeting. However, the YNT reached out for comment from him later and he said was able to speak with the commissioner chairman later and thought there was a “misunderstanding with regard to a large and unexpected vendor claim. The authority to spend our federal funds is made on an annual basis with the county’s budget and this purchase was coded for payment with those federal funds. I just think some members of the board of commissioners wanted some explanation before writing a large check, not realizing the purchase doesn’t involve county or taxpayer money. I think that the scrutiny shown by the board of commissioners is exactly what we as a community want them to show, especially on large purchases. It means our process is working hard and working well! We will do more in the future to make sure the commissioners are prepared for the sticker shock on larger program purchases.
Lyons said further, “The vehicle was purchased with funds that were 100 percent sourced from drug trafficking seizures through York County. As a participant in the federal government’s Equitable Sharing Program, my office receives a portion of federal asset forfeitures, in this case currency, used in illegal drug transactions. While both the sheriff’s department and the county attorney’s office receive funds from these revenue streams, there is an exhaustive list of restrictions on the use of the funds under federal law. Essentially, for our purposes, the funds can only be used to supplement (not supplant) our normal budget to buy equipment that is not normally budgeted, and that will be used exclusively by the respective program participant offices. Federal funds are intended to be spent in a reasonable and timely manner, and it is clear from federal regulators that it is not the intent for local governments to stockpile funds.
“In the instance of the county attorney’s office, we have used our federal funds to finance updated filing systems, office equipment, computers, an industrial narcotics shredder, furnishings, coroner equipment including hazmat suits, emergency equipment, respirators, PPE and body removal equipment in connection with COVID-19, approved attorney training and travel, in addition to the 2020 Police SSV Tahoe,” Lyons said further.
“Being an Equitable Sharing Program participant subjects our office to heightened federal scrutiny and audit accountability,” Lyons said. “My deputy and I are both held personally responsible for the safekeeping of the program funds as we certify the inventories and expense reports associated with purchases. All equipment and property purchased with federal Equitable Sharing Funds, while housed in the courthouse or in this case titled to York County, remain inventoried in the program and cannot be disposed of or used for the general benefit of the county.
“With regard to the specific equipment in question at the board meeting, our office was unaware of any need to get additional approval from the board for spending the federal funds, as the board of commissioners previously approved the spending of those funds as part of our office’s annual budget, and I see where the vendor claim attached to the purchase likely could have benefitted from some explanation due to ‘sticker shock,’ and that is my fault. We certainly didn’t mean to offend anyone on the board, and our purchase was made in accordance with both the strict federal regulations attached to the program and state law.
“The equipment is paid for and supported by using 100 percent federal program funds in an attempt to spend down the outstanding account balance in a manner compliant with federal program regulations, provide necessary equipment to support the county attorney office’s and coroner office’s law enforcement duties by supplementing the budget made available by the local authority (specifically what the Equitable Sharing Program is designed to do,) and provide an additional piece of equipment to support the York County Sheriff Department’s (also an Equitable Sharing Program participant) in its on-going mission to protect and serve this community.
“In closing, I think this merely needs clarification to some board members as to the nature and permissible use of Equitable Sharing Program funds, that no tax dollars are used on the inventory, the processes we are bound to as officers of the state, and our accountability to the good people of this community in doing their business. We invite the opportunity to explain this at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
