County board’s reorganizational meeting to be held Tuesday

YORK – The York County Board of Commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting, for 2021, when they meet in regular session Tuesday.
During this time, they will elect their chairman and vice-chairman for the year.
They will also make the designations for county board committee assignments. Each of the commissioners sits on a number of committees throughout the year.
Once that is completed, they will delve into the agenda, which includes an updated resolution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier resolution was passed, declaring an emergency, early last year.
They will also consider an application for money from the county’s Visitor Improvement Funds toward a projector and screen at the Cornerstone Event Center. This application was made by the York County Ag Society and is being brought forward by the York County Visitors Bureau board, which reviews all applications and brings forward recommendations to the commissioners.
Also regarding the visitors bureau will be the proposed action of replacing Gary Zoubek with Craig Heskett on the visitors bureau board.
Also before the commissioners will be the dissolution of Hospital Authority of York No. 1.
They will consider a legal disclosure and the designation of the county’s website for the purposes of publication.
The county’s weed report for the year will be presented.
The commissioners will also conduct their quarterly jail visit.
Members of the public may attend the meeting in person, which is held in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse – face coverings are encouraged.
They can also view the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89077260630.