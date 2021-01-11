County board’s reorganizational meeting to be held Tuesday

YORK – The York County Board of Commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting, for 2021, when they meet in regular session Tuesday.

During this time, they will elect their chairman and vice-chairman for the year.

They will also make the designations for county board committee assignments. Each of the commissioners sits on a number of committees throughout the year.

Once that is completed, they will delve into the agenda, which includes an updated resolution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier resolution was passed, declaring an emergency, early last year.

They will also consider an application for money from the county’s Visitor Improvement Funds toward a projector and screen at the Cornerstone Event Center. This application was made by the York County Ag Society and is being brought forward by the York County Visitors Bureau board, which reviews all applications and brings forward recommendations to the commissioners.

Also regarding the visitors bureau will be the proposed action of replacing Gary Zoubek with Craig Heskett on the visitors bureau board.

Also before the commissioners will be the dissolution of Hospital Authority of York No. 1.