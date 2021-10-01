County board’s light agenda includes executive session planned with legal counsel

YORK – As of Thursday, the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting of the York County Board of Commissioners was light . . . as far as items that will be discussed in public.
There are very few action items included on the agenda – payroll and vendor claims, committee reports and the adoption of the levies for the political subdivisions within York County (as is done each year).
The subdivision levies will be handled by the board as they convene as the board of equalization.
As the agenda appears at this time, the majority of the Tuesday meeting will likely be spent in executive session as they are scheduled to have a closed conversation “to receive advice from legal counsel on a personnel matter and for the protection of the public’s interest.”
Details of the topic have not been disclosed, but the commissioners have hired outside legal counsel regarding the ongoing dispute they are having with the county attorney.
The county commissioners, in a unanimous vote, said they did not want York County Attorney John Lyons to also take the position of interim county attorney for Clay County; yet, he signed the contract with Clay County the next day. He said he did not need their permission to do so. They considered terminating him with a vote, because he was appointed to the term he is currently fulfilling. Lyons argues he is still considered an incumbent county official, regardless of being appointed, and they do not have the legal right to remove him from office with a simple vote.
Two weeks ago, the county attorney petitioned the court for a restraining order to prevent the commissioners from ousting him from office with a vote. He was granted the order.
They had scheduled a vote on whether they wanted to terminate John Lyons from the county attorney position – but that was stopped due to the order he was granted.
No formal action of any kind has been taken by the board, since the order was issued.
Meanwhile, all the judges in the Fifth Judicial District have been recused in this matter (due to possible conflict of interest) and further judicial matters with this situation will be heard before a judge appointed by the Nebraska Supreme Court.