County board’s light agenda includes executive session planned with legal counsel

YORK – As of Thursday, the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting of the York County Board of Commissioners was light . . . as far as items that will be discussed in public.

There are very few action items included on the agenda – payroll and vendor claims, committee reports and the adoption of the levies for the political subdivisions within York County (as is done each year).

The subdivision levies will be handled by the board as they convene as the board of equalization.

As the agenda appears at this time, the majority of the Tuesday meeting will likely be spent in executive session as they are scheduled to have a closed conversation “to receive advice from legal counsel on a personnel matter and for the protection of the public’s interest.”

Details of the topic have not been disclosed, but the commissioners have hired outside legal counsel regarding the ongoing dispute they are having with the county attorney.