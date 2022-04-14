County board, planning commission start conversation on zoning regs pertaining to solar fields

YORK – The York County Commissioners and the York County Planning Commission have started the conversation regarding zoning regulations pertaining to solar field projects.

Currently, there is no mention of solar fields in the county’s zoning regulations, as this is a developing endeavor that many counties are now seeing.

The county board and the planning commission held a joint meeting this week with about 30 people from the public in attendance. This meeting was purely a discussion about what will need to be done to create these new zoning requirements and was not a public hearing. However, members of both boards stayed afterwards to speak one on one with those who had questions, concerns and ideas.

Currently, there is a proposed solar field project that could take up to 2,500 acres west of McCool Junction in the Hays Precinct. (Editor’s note: Earlier, the company was proposing a 5,000-acre site but the YNT has been informed that this project scope was being pared back to the 2,500-acre figure). This project is what has spurred the conversation, as the county has no regulations on the books as of now – because frankly there had been no need in the past.

It should be noted the county added zoning regulations for pipeline projects at the time the Keystone XL Pipeline project was announced for this area, as an example. The county board has historically visited new unchartered topics as they have arisen and needs have changed.

As noted earlier by York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, many other counties have just now added these types of requirements for their zoning as solar projects have come forward. And many others are starting to have that conversation as well.

A number of things will be discussed in coming days, such as fencing, security, environmental erosion and other issues.

The county commissioners and planning board members said they also want to explore the formulation of conditional uses for these types of special projects.

“I think every type of project like this should go through the conditional use process,” Obermier said during this week’s joint meeting.

“That’s one thing at the top of my list,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “They need to have special exceptions.”

They did mention they’ve referred to other counties’ new regulations pertaining these types of projects as well.

“Some counties’ regulations have it well laid out with permits, we will need to talk about how detailed we want their plans to be when they come to us,” Grotz said. “I wrote down both economic and environmental studies, the economic aspect being that ag land will be taken out of use. And we have to have guidelines for decommissioning. I also listed screening, fencing and if we need to require living landscape as the screening.”

Grotz also noted he saw in another county’s regulations a “property value protection plan” to protect property values of the land where solar fields exist as well as those in the vicinity of such projects.

“Regarding decommissioning, with Sarpy County, they have six months to clean it up, but we could crank that up in our regulations,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“We need to have some teeth in the game, when it comes to decommissioning,” said Planning Commission member Roger Morris.

“I agree,” Grotz said.

It was noted that different counties have a range of different setbacks. The group will look at those closely moving forward.

Obermier echoed Grotz’s question about whether they should look at natural or manmade screening – noting natural screening would last over a project’s 40-year lifespan. He also noted the fencing they had mentioned earlier would be for security not aesthetics.

“What brought this company to pick York County for this particular project?” Morris asked.

“Well, the (electrical) transmission line,” Obermier responded.

“My question is where will that power go? I think it needs to stay here,” Bamesberger added.

“And what about all the center pivots out there? Would they all be torn down?” Morris asked.

“Well, that would be out of our hands, as that would be a private arrangement with the landowners,” Obermier said.

“We need to look at the impact of taking ag land out of operation,” Morris said.

Deputy York County Attorney Joe Selde, who also acts as the county’s zoning administrator, told the group they could create a very detailed agreement with the operators. He also noted the points the boards brought up earlier – and recognized there would be federal compliance that would have to take place already regarding some issues.

“The public needs to be involved,” Morris said.

“And remember, we are not writing regulations for them (the solar company), we are writing regulations for the entire county,” Grotz said.

“What about the use of eminent domain? Every time we ask we get lawyer talk and that’s something people should know about before they sign up,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.

“Didn’t they say earlier that they wouldn’t initiate eminent domain or even that they can’t?” asked Bamesberger, referring to an earlier conversation with the company seeking to establish the solar field by McCool Junction. “Could we say in our regulations that they couldn’t use eminent domain? Then again, I guess a court could overturn that if it became an issue.”

“At what stage do we want EDF to come to us to get the conditional use permit?” Commissioner Grotz asked. “Do they need to have their connection agreements first, as an example? And with EDF, so many feel they’ve been cloak and dagger for so long, should we say come to us before you get your easements? These are just some things to consider.”

“I just want us to look at a conditional use permit fee that would be substantial,” Bamesberger said.

“I agree,” added Grotz.

“I just want to make it clear that the rules we establish are for all of York County,” Obermier said. “We don’t know that in maybe six months there will be another project like this over by Gresham or Arborville – right now, it just so happens there is a project over by McCool.”

This is just the beginning of the process, as there will be many more meetings and eventual public hearings before the planning/zoning commission and the county board.

