YORK – The York County Commissioners, convened as the county board of equalization, approved several property tax exemptions this past week, as presented by York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin.

Bulgrin presented the commissioners with three exemption applications, which he had already reviewed and was making recommendations regarding.

Two of the properties were acquired by Henderson Health Care Services, Bulgrin said. They are two lots east and across the street from the hospital that will be used as a staging area during construction on a major project Henderson Health Care is undertaking. He said the previous improvements on the lots have been removed and they are just empty lots now. Because they are being used for this purpose, he recommended they be made exempt.

The commissioners agreed and approved the exemptions.

The third property in question is property owned by Lifewalk Church of Christ, Bulgrin said. He explained how the church would be leasing some of the space in that property. “They will be receiving some rent, so this property should be half exempt, half should be assessed.”

That, too, was approved by the commissioners.

The board of equalization also approved the exemption of a 2016 Ford mini-bus owned by York University.