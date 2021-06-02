County board likely to take a stand on president’s 30x30 plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are our state’s original conservationists,” Ricketts said in an earlier news release. “They work day in and day out to cultivate the land and manage water they’ve known for generations in a way that helps grow our state.

“With a new administration, Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use,” he said in that news release. “We are already seeing big changes in how the federal government is approaching energy, climate and conservation issues.”

During earlier meetings, the county commissioners noted that they have been contacted by county residents who are concerned about this perceived possible “land grab” in the future.

“We have talked about concerns regarding this 30x30 situation,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said this week during the county board’s committee reports. “It looks like Hamilton County did take formal action against 30x30, with a proclamation. I think it would be good for us to take some action on it as well.”