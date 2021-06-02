County board likely to take a stand on president’s 30x30 plan

YORK – The York County Commissioners will likely have a conversation in the near future regarding President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan (and accompanying executive order) and it appears they will consider passing a resolution in which they take a stand against it.
While many have called Biden’s 30x30 Plan vague, it appears to be a plan for federal government control (referred to by the administration as preservation and protection) of 30% of land and 30% of water in the nation, by 2030.
A brief conversation was held during the county board’s regular meeting this week; meanwhile, Governor Pete Ricketts continues on a series of “Stop 30x30” town hall meetings across Nebraska.
“30x30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030,” the governor’s office said, in announcing the town hall meetings. “At these town halls, the governor and others will deliver remarks about the 30x30 plan and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.”
The biggest concern for Nebraskans is that 97 percent of the state’s land is privately owned property – most of it being farm ground.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier joined 16 other state governors, including Governors Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana, and Brad Little of Idaho in a letter to Biden warning against federal overreach.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are our state’s original conservationists,” Ricketts said in an earlier news release. “They work day in and day out to cultivate the land and manage water they’ve known for generations in a way that helps grow our state.
“With a new administration, Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use,” he said in that news release. “We are already seeing big changes in how the federal government is approaching energy, climate and conservation issues.”
During earlier meetings, the county commissioners noted that they have been contacted by county residents who are concerned about this perceived possible “land grab” in the future.
“We have talked about concerns regarding this 30x30 situation,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said this week during the county board’s committee reports. “It looks like Hamilton County did take formal action against 30x30, with a proclamation. I think it would be good for us to take some action on it as well.”
The Hamilton County resolution says that particular board of commissioners “desires to oppose” the 30x30 executive order “and will continue to monitor the development of any regulations adopted pursuant to said executive order as to the impact any such action would have in Hamilton County.”
“Regarding 30x30, I think we should put it on the agenda and have a conversation about this and maybe take some action,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “The president is talking about taking away 30% of the farmland and waterways. I think it’s something we should discuss.”
They will take a look at the resolution passed by the Hamilton County Commissioners and likely bring forward something similar.
“My concern about all this is that it takes away from local control, again,” Bamesberger added.