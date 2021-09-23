County board discusses redistricting possibilities

YORK – The York County Commissioners discussed the statewide redistricting possibilities this week, when they met in regular session.
While they will not be sending a formal letter to District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman, stating a collective stand on what they want to see for York County in the future, they will be contacting him as individuals.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin brought the agenda item to the table, telling his fellow commissioners he just wanted to see if they had a collective opinion on the matter and if they did, whether they wanted to send the formal statement to lawmakers.
A special session of legislature is currently underway, as the redistricting debate ensues following the results of the 2020 Census.
One scenario would take York and Polk Counties out of District 24 and place them in District 34.
Another could create a new District 24 which would be made up of York and Seward Counties with a portion of rural Lancaster County.
“My personal feeling is that yes, York and Seward Counties have been together (in the same legislative district) since the 1940s, but I don’t think it would behoove York County to join with part of Lancaster County,” Commissioner Bulgrin said. “I feel York County would have more in common with the counties in District 34.”
“I’d sure rather see us with Hamilton County instead of Lancaster,” commented Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“They have until the end of the month to wrap this up, correct?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier, with Bulgrin saying yes, that is the case. He also noted the process was moving along rather quickly.
“Where does Senator Kolterman sit with this?” asked Obermier. Bulgrin said it was his understanding Senator Kolterman wants to see York and Seward Counties together in the same district.
“And how about Senator (Curt) Friesen?” Obermier asked.
Senator Friesen represents the current District 34.
Bulgrin said, “His concern is the state losing a rural legislative seat.”
“Which is hard to combat when the urban population continues to grow,” Obermier noted.
The board decided, due to time constraints with getting a letter drafted and approved by all members, it would be in their best interest to personally contact Sen. Kolterman about their feelings.
It was also noted that later the county will have to look at its own redistricting also – which is done every 10 years due to the timing of the census.