County board discusses redistricting possibilities

YORK – The York County Commissioners discussed the statewide redistricting possibilities this week, when they met in regular session.

While they will not be sending a formal letter to District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman, stating a collective stand on what they want to see for York County in the future, they will be contacting him as individuals.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin brought the agenda item to the table, telling his fellow commissioners he just wanted to see if they had a collective opinion on the matter and if they did, whether they wanted to send the formal statement to lawmakers.

A special session of legislature is currently underway, as the redistricting debate ensues following the results of the 2020 Census.

One scenario would take York and Polk Counties out of District 24 and place them in District 34.

Another could create a new District 24 which would be made up of York and Seward Counties with a portion of rural Lancaster County.