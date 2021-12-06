 Skip to main content
County board discusses ongoing high medical bills for jail inmates
top story

County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – It’s a topic that’s been discussed by York County board members for years – high medical bills the county must pay for inmates at the county jail.

But no matter the amount of discussion, the county is still on the hook for paying these bills for people who are in custody at the county jail due to state law.

As the commissioners reviewed the claims this past week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier pointed out the nearly $11,000 figure among the bills.

“We did have a large medical claim again this time,” Obermier said.

“There has got to be some recourse for this, it’s ridiculous!” said York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“Well, this issue starts at the state if it’s ever going to get changed,” Obermier said.

They recognized they could not talk about the specifics of the situation with the sheriff’s department due to medical privacy law.

“But fortunately, we are still getting Medicaid rates at York General,” said Captain Josh Gillespie. “If we weren’t, it would be a lot higher.”

“Is he in jail for a misdemeanor or a felony?” asked Commissioner Jack Sikes.

Captain Gillespie said this particular individual, who accrued the nearly $11,000 medical bill, is in county jail for a felony.

The county is responsible for paying for inmates’ medical, dental and pharmaceutical bills when they are in custody, as well as for transport for care.

