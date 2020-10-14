County board discusses extra driveways and culverts

YORK – The county has a long-standing rule of thumb regarding private driveways and field entrances – if one already exists and a land owner wants a second, it should financially be on the landowner to pay for the installation of the entrance and the accompanying culvert. If a road entrance does not exist to a field or a farm, then the county will put one in.

But what if a landowner lost a field entrance to no fault of his own and the existing entrance is so tight it cannot easily be used? Should the county put in the new entrance and culvert, and pay for it?

That conversation was held this past week when the York County Commissioners met in regular session.

A landowner had requested that an additional driveway and/or culvert be created into his field for just those before-mentioned reasons.

The landowner contacted Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, who then brought the matter to the board.

“He did have access but he lost that due to no fault of his own and the access point now is where a well is located and it is very difficult to get equipment in there,” Bulgrin said.