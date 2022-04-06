County board clarifies policy on landowners clearing, burning out ditch debris

YORK – This week, the York County Commissioners passed a resolution which they said should clarify the county’s policy regarding landowners being able to clear and burn out ditch debris. The long-held policy of the county has never changed, the commissioners expressed, noting they and the highway superintendent fully support the practice with required burn permits.

They also added the resolution they have now passed should clear up any wrong information they said was passed along by the county attorney.

A few months ago, a longtime York County farmer/landowner asked the commissioners about their “change in policy” regarding the allowance for people such as himself to obtain burn permits in order to clear out corn stalks, dead weeds and other natural debris from the ditches adjacent to their properties.

Farmers have been doing this for a long period of time, in order to clear out the ditches after a winter of catching those types of natural items which can clog up the water flow and create road/flooding/driveway problems.

The farmer said he was informed the York County Attorney said the county board and highway superintendent had changed their policies and the county attorney expressed he would not only prosecute any farmer/landowner who did so, but he’d also sue the fire department that issued the burn permit.

“We have been discussing this for some time and there was some misunderstanding that the board and the highway superintendent were suddenly against allowing this practice,” explained York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “After this was brought to our attention, we thought it would be best to clarify our position, with an actual resolution.”

Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said the county hadn’t had a resolution before, just a policy allowing the practice with burn permits.

“Yes, a resolution will put this in an official form,” Obermier said.

The resolution simply says the county board understands and appreciates the local fire departments’ authority to issue burn permits for this practice carried out by farmers/landowners and the York County Commissioners and York County Highway Superintendent support these types of management practices when the conditions are favorable.

“Let’s be clear, this is really all about the Clay County Attorney threatening to prosecute and penalize York County taxpayers and landowners,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “What this resolution does is clear up the lies he told.”

“Yes, this resolution recognizes the importance of this practice, in order to clean out ditches so the water moves through as it should,” Grotz said.

“I appreciate that it is in the resolution that the permits all depend on when the conditions are favorable,” Obermier said, noting the terribly dry conditions that have been lingering on would prevent any burn permits from being issued anyway right now.

“It is important to say that we support this practice but the permit process still lies with the local fire departments who issue them,” Grotz added.

“Yes, the local fire departments have the authority,” Obermier said.

“And again, there were flat out lies being told on this topic and this is clearing the record,” Bulgrin said.

All the commissioners voted in favor of the resolution. Commissioner Bill Bamesberger was unable to attend this week’s meeting, but he earlier expressed to the other board members he was in favor, as they reported during this portion of their regular meeting.

