County attorney signs contract to serve Clay County, despite commissioners’ vote against

“I come from a region ravaged by hurricanes and tornados. And, folks, maybe it was because in those communities we rely so heavily on one another in times of need, or maybe it was because I was raised with the Christian values that we respond to our neighbors' call for help; but, we reach out to them in their hour of need. It is what I understood is the farmer's way; it's what I thought I had found in this community ... in my community of York. I am truly sorry that yesterday we let you down. Either I didn't say it right, or the board just wasn't getting it, but either way, you the people of York deserve much more from us. You deserve leadership that works together to meet your needs and the needs of our neighbors. You have my promise that I will do better to foster relationships with allies and win over adversaries to the cause of making yours a better community to live in.

“I have worked tirelessly to make York a community that everyone can be proud of. My office has partnered with multiple jurisdictions' agencies to combat crimes affecting our community that originate here and from a number of surrounding counties and metropolitan areas. I have taken seriously my oath to protect and defend the public and the rule of law. I am so ashamed that my colleagues on the Board of Commissioners chose not to join us all, you the good citizens of York County and myself, in that fight.