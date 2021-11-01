County attorney’s lawyer responds to commissioners’ allegations

“York County Attorney John Lyons is a dedicated public servant and an excellent prosecutor. He has the respect of law enforcement, his county attorney colleagues and community leaders in York County and beyond. He has rendered faithful and full-time service to the people of York County. When a neighboring county needed prosecution support, Mr. Lyons answered the call while honoring his obligations to York County. The members of the county board who have alleged otherwise are simply wrong as a matter of law and fact.

“Nebraska law provides a clear procedure for the removal of county officers, which include county attorneys. If the board wants to persist in its wasteful effort to remove County Attorney Lyons from office, the law requires it to prove its case in a state district court. The board ignored repeated warnings that it is illegal to try to fire a county officer like any ordinary public employee. As such, one district court judge already rejected the board’s position and enjoined it from further action against Mr. Lyons. Despite that ruling, the board continues to risk significant taxpayer resources on this unlawful effort. We are confident that further court proceedings will again vindicate Mr. Lyons’ position and that the board can return its focus to serving the people of York County.”