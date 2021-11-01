County attorney’s lawyer responds to commissioners’ allegations

YORK – Dave Lopez, the lawyer representing York County Attorney John Lyons, has issued a response to allegations made last week by the York County Commissioners regarding his client.
The commissioners have asked the federal court to allow for Lyons’ removal from the position, alleging breach of contract and inappropriate actions utilizing the York County deputy county attorney to assist him in representing Clay County.
Lopez released the following response:
“York County Attorney John Lyons is a dedicated public servant and an excellent prosecutor. He has the respect of law enforcement, his county attorney colleagues and community leaders in York County and beyond. He has rendered faithful and full-time service to the people of York County. When a neighboring county needed prosecution support, Mr. Lyons answered the call while honoring his obligations to York County. The members of the county board who have alleged otherwise are simply wrong as a matter of law and fact.
“Nebraska law provides a clear procedure for the removal of county officers, which include county attorneys. If the board wants to persist in its wasteful effort to remove County Attorney Lyons from office, the law requires it to prove its case in a state district court. The board ignored repeated warnings that it is illegal to try to fire a county officer like any ordinary public employee. As such, one district court judge already rejected the board’s position and enjoined it from further action against Mr. Lyons. Despite that ruling, the board continues to risk significant taxpayer resources on this unlawful effort. We are confident that further court proceedings will again vindicate Mr. Lyons’ position and that the board can return its focus to serving the people of York County.”
Last week, the York County Commissioners filed their counter claim in the case of Lyons vs. the York County Commissioners (as a board and as individuals).
Lyons first filed the case in York County District Court. Judge James Stecker recused himself and all Fifth Judicial District judges from hearing the case, due to possible conflict of interest. It was then assigned to a judge in a different judicial district – then the commissioners asked to have the case moved to federal court.