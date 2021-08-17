County attorney releases fiscal year-end crime figures

YORK – In a press release this week, York County Attorney John Lyons provided information about case numbers here now that the fiscal year has ended.
He noted these figures have “yet to be confirmed by the Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts.”
“The 2020-2021 fiscal year began July 1, 2020 and ended June 30, 2021; and, the numbers released show a steady trend for misdemeanors and an increase in felony cases,” Lyons said.
He also provided a chart (accompanying this story) which shows “the number of county court cases by fiscal year (blue) and the number of felony cases in District Court (red). The chart illustrates case numbers over the previous three fiscal years and the agency's preliminary projections for fiscal year ending 2021.”
Lyons said further, “the efficiency of (my) team has led to the overall increase in filings and conviction rates. We have an amazing team of professionals who are dedicated to the citizens of York County. We will continue to root out the criminal element and bring them to justice.
“In 2021 alone, some 151 felony cases were filed in the York County District Court. With merely five months remaining in the calendar year, 2021 is expected to eclipse all previous years,” he added.
Lyons said of the cases filed in 2021 at least 56% are related to methamphetamine possession or distribution. “In 2020, I joined with York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, together with Seward, Otoe and Fillmore counties, to participate in an Interdiction Task Force to combat drug trafficking through York County on the I-80 and Highway 81 corridor.”
Is the sudden increase in number of cases due to increased crime? Lyons responded, “Not at all. What I can say is that we have increased our law enforcement efforts, changed our predecessor's policies on charging crimes, taken a tough stand against crime in our community, and pledged our support to all of our local and regional law enforcement agencies in their efforts to make ours a better and safer community. I honestly believe that all of these things have made a difference in what the community has received since I have taken office -- which is more prosecutions of crimes and more convictions of the criminals that commit them."