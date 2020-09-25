County attorney office says it will share its piece of $441,165 in seized drug money

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK -- The York County Attorney's Office says it will receive its share of $441,165.00 in seized U.S. currency stemming from drug interdiction efforts on Interstate 80.

John Lyons, the York County Attorney, says his office’s share will be around $30,000 so far in this calendar year, after all other Equitable Sharing Program partners receive their portions.

The York County Attorney's Office uses its federal equitable sharing program funds to supplement the office's annual budget set by the York County Board of Commissioners, Lyons explained.

“By participating in the federal program, we are able to outfit our office's infrastructure and resources without costing York County taxpayers any money. We have had to increase our PPE equipment and transportation equipment in response to changing times and in changing the way we serve our community. Using federally seized drug money saves our community valuable dollars. It is a win/win for every Yorkie that relies on the jobs we do,” Lyons said.