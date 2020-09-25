County attorney office says it will share its piece of $441,165 in seized drug money

YORK -- The York County Attorney's Office says it will receive its share of $441,165.00 in seized U.S. currency stemming from drug interdiction efforts on Interstate 80.
John Lyons, the York County Attorney, says his office’s share will be around $30,000 so far in this calendar year, after all other Equitable Sharing Program partners receive their portions.
The York County Attorney's Office uses its federal equitable sharing program funds to supplement the office's annual budget set by the York County Board of Commissioners, Lyons explained.
“By participating in the federal program, we are able to outfit our office's infrastructure and resources without costing York County taxpayers any money. We have had to increase our PPE equipment and transportation equipment in response to changing times and in changing the way we serve our community. Using federally seized drug money saves our community valuable dollars. It is a win/win for every Yorkie that relies on the jobs we do,” Lyons said.
“The use of seized drug trafficking money through the Federal Equitable Sharing Program recently came under question by members of the York County Board of Commissioners in response to the county attorney's purchase of a 2020 Tahoe special services vehicle to support both the coroner's duties and county zoning department (deputy county attorney) duties, in addition to joint law enforcement operations between the County Attorney's Office and the York County Sheriff's Department,” Lyons said.
He continued that, “As long as drug traffickers continue to use our county to move their product, we will hunt them down, take their money, take their cars, and take their freedom. If they don’t like it, they can drive around York County.”
Program details and regulations related to the Federal Equitable Sharing Program can be found by clicking the link:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!