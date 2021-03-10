 Skip to main content
County attorney: If sex offenders don’t register, “we will come get you”
County attorney: If sex offenders don’t register, “we will come get you”

John Lyons

YORK – York County Attorney John Lyons says his office has been more aggressive in seeking out registered sex offenders who fail to report their information to local law enforcement.

The results have been seen in recent months, in York County, as there have been numerous arrests for failure to report as required by state statutes 29-2004 through 29-4014.

Registered sex offenders are required to report their places of residency, employment, school, as well as information about the vehicles they own and drive and where those vehicles are stored, etc. Every time that information changes, they must register those changes with local law enforcement – so the sex offender registry information stays accurate.

Even if there are no changes, they have to report every six months to reinforce that their information is correct.

“There have been a number of arrests with regard to sex offender registry violations as of late and it will continue,” Lyons said. “My office has met with York County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol to increase the number of arrests for violations in our county.

“The take-away from our office is clear,” Lyons said. “If you are required to register as a sex offender and you don’t, we will come get you. It is that simple.

“Registrants would do well to take the opportunity to visit Sheriff Paul Vrbka and update their information before we get them,” Lyons said further.

Failing to register information, as a convicted registered sex offender, is a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

