County attorney files response to counterclaim filed by York County Commissioners

YORK – York County Attorney John Lyons has filed a legal response to a counterclaim filed by the York County Commissioners in a lawsuit he filed against the board.
He filed a suit, asking the District Court to bar the county board members from removing him from office with a majority vote.
The county commissioners moved the Lyons vs. York County Commissioners case to federal court and then filed a counterclaim against Lyons alleging misconduct as he signed a contract with Clay County and has been acting as their county attorney after the county board voted unanimously to reject that action.
The board called a special meeting in which to take a vote as to whether Lyons should be removed from office – that vote was stopped by a District Court decision to grant Lyons a temporary restraining order against their action.
In the county board’s counterclaim, they allege he has been utilizing York County staff to assist him in Clay County matters and has violated the contract he signed with York County when appointed because he was not allowed to have a private practice.
In Lyons’ recent response to the county commissioners’ counterclaim, he denied all allegations made by the commissioners and included “the board cannot establish that Lyons has engaged in willful maladministration in office, official misconduct, habitual or willful neglect of duty, corruption, or any other reason. No act on the part of Lyons has caused or contributed to any harm to York County.”
He asks that the board’s counterclaims be dismissed, for an entry of judgement in his favor, a declaratory judgment declaring the “non-judicial removal of Lyons as York County Attorney unconstitutional and invalid,” continued restraint against the board from removing him from office, and all his attorney’s fees and costs.
The case continues to move through the channels of federal court.