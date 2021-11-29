County attorney files response to counterclaim filed by York County Commissioners

YORK – York County Attorney John Lyons has filed a legal response to a counterclaim filed by the York County Commissioners in a lawsuit he filed against the board.

He filed a suit, asking the District Court to bar the county board members from removing him from office with a majority vote.

The county commissioners moved the Lyons vs. York County Commissioners case to federal court and then filed a counterclaim against Lyons alleging misconduct as he signed a contract with Clay County and has been acting as their county attorney after the county board voted unanimously to reject that action.

The board called a special meeting in which to take a vote as to whether Lyons should be removed from office – that vote was stopped by a District Court decision to grant Lyons a temporary restraining order against their action.

In the county board’s counterclaim, they allege he has been utilizing York County staff to assist him in Clay County matters and has violated the contract he signed with York County when appointed because he was not allowed to have a private practice.