County assessor says good-bye after 52 years of service

YORK – Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, marks a historic moment as the state’s longest serving county assessor is leaving behind the title (and the massive responsibilities) after 52 years of working for the county.

York County Assessor Ann Charlton announced earlier this year she would not be seeking reelection. Last week, she informed the county commissioners she would be resigning her position earlier than the end of the year.

Today, Sept. 1, is her official last day in the assessor’s office.

“I’ve enjoyed my years of working with the county – and three generations of farmers and property owners,” Charlton said. “It’s time for me to retire.”

Upon Charlton’s resignation, Deputy Assessor Tammi Norquest will assume the interim assessor role through the end of this year. Then in January, Kurt Bulgrin will take the oath of office as the new assessor as he is running for the position unopposed in this year’s election cycle.

“I started working for the county welfare office right out of high school,” Charlton said. “I worked there, for Mrs. Speece, back in 1963. Then I took off a little while to have kids and came back in 1969 when I worked for Mabel Johnson in the treasurer’s office. After that, I worked for Marge King in the treasurer’s office and later for Loretta Heiden as her deputy treasurer. In 1989, I ran for assessor after Commissioner Roy Elwood talked me into it.

“I ran for the office because I didn’t know any better,” Charlton said, chuckling. “I became the assessor and that’s been that for 32 years.”

Working for York County is a tradition she married into, she jokes. Her husband, Gary, worked for the roads department for 50 years, as did his father, Blaine, who also served 50 years in that capacity.

Marking her 52nd year, she’s exceeded them both.

“Oh, there’s been so many changes over the years since I started my work as the assessor,” Charlton said with a sigh. “The state has become so heavily involved and there are so many more rules, regulations and directives. It makes it hard for us to make sure everything is being done correctly. But the goal has always been the same – to treat everyone the same. I have had to constantly prove myself to the state, to the county boards and to the taxpayers.

“And oh, how the county has changed over time,” Charlton continued. “With big businesses come in and people paying so much more for properties than they are worth. And there have been the ups and downs of ag land prices – I’ve witnessed the highest all-time ag land price per acre and I’ve watched it go down again. We are moving up now again, I don’t know what’s going to happen there. But those are the comparables we are forced to use by Nebraska law.”

Charlton’s knowledge is recognized by those around her. York County Clerk Kelly Turner said about the assessor, “We will never be able to replace all the knowledge she has. And it’s been such a pleasure working with her.”

“Where do you begin with someone who has had a career like Ann?” Bulgrin said when asked to reflect on his predecessor’s accomplishments. “She has witnessed so much change and history over the years, not just in York County, but also in the world of property assessment. She is known and respected throughout the state among her counterparts from numerous counties. Between her time spent working in the county treasurer's office, and her 32 years as the county assessor, she has been serving the people of York County for over a third of the county's 150-year history! We don't see this kind of commitment or loyalty in any line of work these days. The people of York County are fortunate to have had Ann's loyalty for so many years, and she will sorely be missed in the courthouse for years to come.”

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier extended his appreciation to her, saying, “What can you say about Ann but job well done. Her 52 years in service to York County shows dedication that we don't see in this day and age anymore. Through the years she has held a few different positions within the county until becoming an elected official. I would like to wish her all the best in her future along with a huge thank you for time spent serving the citizens of York County.”

“What’s been really fun, in all these years, is watching all the young farmers have kids and now grandkids, with generations carrying on those family farms,” Charlton said. “Yes, we’ve had all those family farms in our county, which started with Grandpa and are now in the hands of the third generation.”

She’s witnessed the birth of York’s interchange, the sale of land in the city’s industrial park and subsequent development of many businesses, the creation of housing subdivisions in all the county’s municipalities and even in the country.

“What’s amazing is seeing development in places of the county that I wouldn’t have dreamed of years ago,” Charlton said.

Seeing development is, of course, a big part of being the assessor. There is a lot to pay attention to, in order to stay on top of things and treat all properties fair. “Bins and pivots grow like weeds out in the county,” Charlton said. “There is just always a lot happening.”

She said the hardest part of her job has been “trying to keep everybody in the know. Property owners need to know why we do what we do in accordance with the law. I’ve found that if I can explain things to a person, they understand and accept it.

“And I’ve had great county boards to work with over the years,” Charlton continued. “I have to say the protests over the past few years have gotten better. Especially considering there are 11,000 parcels in the county and however many people – thankfully, the majority of the people in York County are wonderful.”

She says she has faith in Bulgrin taking over the reins next January, she feels he will be a good county assessor. “He’s certified for the job, he has knowledge from working in the state and county levels and he’s more technologically literate than I am. I think he’s going to do a good job.”

As far as her new reality of not going to work, she mostly is looking forward to that first cold, blizzard morning when she can call her office and brag about how she doesn’t have to go outside.

“I just look forward to having some time to myself and being able to just live my life,” Charlton said. “So much of my life has been about this job – which I’ve loved – but now it’s time to step back.”

She says she doesn’t know if she’ll be bored or miss the daily routine, but she plans to do a lot of quilting, crocheting, table puzzle work, etc.

“I’m not going on a bunch of trips or traveling, I’m not a big traveler,” Charlton said, smiling. “But I will get out and drive the country roads as I’ve done for years. I’m a flatland gal. And I know every inch of this county. I plan to get out there and drive, just to enjoy the sights this time around. This is my county. York County is my home. And I plan to just enjoy it from this time forward.”