County approves upgrade that will allow closer pinpointing of emergencies

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to an upgrade that would allow emergency dispatchers to better pinpoint the location of those in emergency situations.
Leila Luft, emergency communications director for the county, explained that this system upgrade – which will cost just about $4,000 – will help pinpoint those types of situations in specific apartments, specific lots in a trailer court, specific rooms in hotels, etc.
Right now, the system can determine the location of a person calling with an emergency – down to the address. This upgrade would further hone that location to a sub-address as well.
“This is particularly important when the person who is calling cannot give specifics or they don’t know a room number or an apartment number, etc.,” Luft told the York County Commissioners.
Luft said the upgrading of the system is already underway, “this would be an addendum.”
It was noted that the system does not account for elevation – such as in situations where an apartment building would have several floors. But it would narrow the situation down to a block of specific apartments or rooms.
Luft said there are approximately 528 apartments, four trailer parks and 14 hotels in the jurisdiction. She added that not all the owners of such properties have provided the information about their facilities, as of yet.
If the state approves the project and the sub-address points, a great majority of the cost of this project would be paid for with the county’s 911 set-aside funds (which are intended for use on projects just like this).
Luft said the public service commission has already given general approval to use 911 set-aside funds for projects such as this – they still have to approve the specific projects and the quality assurance aspect to allow for the funds to be used.
The commissioners voted in favor of moving ahead with the project.
