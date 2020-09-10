County approves upgrade that will allow closer pinpointing of emergencies

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to an upgrade that would allow emergency dispatchers to better pinpoint the location of those in emergency situations.

Leila Luft, emergency communications director for the county, explained that this system upgrade – which will cost just about $4,000 – will help pinpoint those types of situations in specific apartments, specific lots in a trailer court, specific rooms in hotels, etc.

Right now, the system can determine the location of a person calling with an emergency – down to the address. This upgrade would further hone that location to a sub-address as well.

“This is particularly important when the person who is calling cannot give specifics or they don’t know a room number or an apartment number, etc.,” Luft told the York County Commissioners.

Luft said the upgrading of the system is already underway, “this would be an addendum.”

It was noted that the system does not account for elevation – such as in situations where an apartment building would have several floors. But it would narrow the situation down to a block of specific apartments or rooms.