YORK COUNTY

County approves $2 million two-bridge project

York County Courthouse

YORK – The York County Commissioners have accepted a bid for a $2 million, two-bridge project that will take place next year.

They opened bids this week for the project that will include road work and the reconstruction of two bridges on Road 20 between Roads V and X. This area is southeast of Gresham.

The two bridges that will be replaced were built in 1928 and 1935.

The county received four bids, with the total bid costs coming in at $2,280,400; $2,198,083; $2,247,058; and $2,085,246.

The commissioners awarded the contract to JJK from Ceresco, which presented the lowest bid at $2,0852,246.

The road work will cost $540,121. One bridge replacement will cost the county $785,165 and the other will be $759,959.

The work will take place between January and July of 2023.

It was recognized that there are two residences in this area. Harvey Keim, highway superintendent, said work on both bridges will take place at the same time and detours for local traffic will be created.

“There will be some disruption, but when you consider the flooding that was there earlier, this will hopefully alleviate that issue,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

“Well, it’s just like all projects,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, “it’s a pain while it’s going on, but it’s great when it’s finished. And these bridges were created in 1928 and 1935 – so hopefully it will be another 100 years before we have to do anything with them.”

All the commissioners voted in favor of the bid from JJK.

