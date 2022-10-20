County appoints member to the Four Corners Health Board

YORK – The York County Commissioners have appointed Jim Ulrich, CEO Of York General Health Care Services, as the county’s “Spirited Board Member” on the Four Corners Health Department’s Board of Directors.

The board is made up of four commissioners (one from each of the member counties), four “spirited members” (one from each of the member counties), a dentist and a doctor.

Commissioner Jack Sikes, who is York County’s representative on the Four Corners Board, explained that Margaret Brink – who has been a board member since its inception – had resigned before her term was to end in January.

He also explained that the Spirited Member is to be someone from the community who is a lay person – not a commissioner, dentist or doctor.

Sikes said the position holds a three-year term, but the commissioners decided to first appoint someone to the position to fulfill Brink’s unfinished term and then revisit the matter again in January (when they would likely re-assign that position to the person they chose).

“We often have to beg for people to volunteer for filling these types of boards and commissions, so it is quite something that we have five people who have stepped forward, saying they want to fulfill this position on the Four Corners Health Board,” Sikes said.

Three of the five were at the commissioners’ meeting and they were given time to address the county board.

Susie Fairbanks of York explained that she has a bachelor of science degree with an endorsement in special education. She said she worked many years in the education field and then for Health and Human Services. She is now retired and expressed, “I feel it is time for me to give back to the community. I’m really interested in making sure people are getting their vaccinations. I’m also working on a master’s degree.”

Ulrich spoke of his 34-year career in healthcare. “I can’t think of a better illustration of the role of public health as the pandemic. I’ve worked with Laura (Four Corners Director McDougall) and her team during the six years I’ve been in York.”

Willard Peterson, a retired teacher from the Bradshaw area, said he was interested in serving on the board as well. He said the pandemic also showed him the role of public health, as it unfolded, how “there are many sides to a story and all should be listened to. An effort should be made to look at all sides.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked all three candidates their feelings about mask and vaccination mandates. All three expressed that personal choice in both matters is important and while they recognized the effectiveness of vaccinations and mask wearing during the pandemic, said it should be left up to individuals to decide what is best for them.

“The Four Corners Board has no authority to mandate anything,” Commissioner Sikes said. “The board takes their information from the CDC which we give out to the public. We are a clearinghouse for that information. We don’t have the authority to mandate anything, we put out information. Vaccinations are up to personal choice just like abortions and anything else. We listen to information and the board meetings are open to the public “

The other two candidates, who were not present, were not named.

After Ulrich was chosen as the person to fill Brink’s vacated seat, Commissioner Randy Obermier reiterated how rare it is for five people to volunteer to serve in this type of capacity. “We just all want to say thank you for coming forward.”