County affirms commitment to roads

YORK – This week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said he had received some calls about the county roads, and said that while he feels the roads department is doing a good job, he still appreciates county residents’ voicing their concerns.

“We have great ag producers in this county and they use the roads more at certain times of the year, obviously,” Obermier said during his committee reports. “I think our roads department is doing as good a job as they can with the budget we provide. We also have to treat the county’s residents as customers and with as much respect as possible. The roads department is doing a good job, but we have to listen to them and work with them as much as we possibly can.”

He also noted during his report that the building where probation will soon be located is currently being painted. Obermier said moving day could happen within the next week.

Also this week’s York County Commissioner meeting:

• Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin reported that the “In God We Trust” signage for inside the commissioners’ meeting room is completed. “We will continue fundraising for the ‘In God We Trust’ portion of the project. We are halfway there right now.” If someone wants to contribute to that effort, they should contact Bulgrin.