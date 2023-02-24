YORK – The York County Commissioners have accepted an insurance settlement for the York County Sheriff’s Department’s vehicle and equipment lost in a Feb. 8, 2022 incident in which a man commandeered the vehicle, used it in a pursuit and proceeded to drive it into a train, killing himself, an innocent bystander and a county drug dog.

The settlement agreement was mentioned during this week’s county board meeting. York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained, “This is something we have to do when it is a certain percentage of the budget, due to state statute. This pertains to the accident last year on Feb. 8, at Delaware Avenue and the railroad tracks. NIRMA did the settlement and we have to announce this in public and go from there.”

The settlement was solely for the county material property destroyed in the situation.

The insurance settlement totaled $57,701.84.

“This was for the damages sustained, it was all the material damage to the vehicle and the equipment inside, which was owned by the county,” Obermier said further.

The commissioners had no discussion on the matter and voted to approve.

The incident started as an attempted traffic stop about six miles northwest of York. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over the 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Joseph Stoltenberg of York, as he was driving erratically near Road H and Road 15, according to information from York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka shortly after it happened. Deputies pursued Stoltenberg for about eight minutes at speeds of over 100 mph, before the truck came to a stop near Road H and Road 18. The sheriff said when the vehicle stopped, Stoltenberg got out and claimed to have a gun, concealing his hands. He also told deputies he wanted to die.

After ignoring officer commands, Stoltenberg advanced toward them and stole a marked patrol cruiser in which was Nitro II, a canine officer with the department. Stoltenberg drove toward York and once there, Stoltenberg stopped the cruiser atop railroad tracks near 19th Street and Delaware Avenue before exiting and standing outside the vehicle as a train approached. As authorities approached Stoltenberg, he reentered the cruiser and proceeded north onto Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them. Stoltenberg then drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train.

Meanwhile, Hampton Coach Kyle Ediger was in his vehicle, at the crossing, waiting for the train to pass.

Stoltenberg crashed the cruiser into the back of Ediger’s car, pushing both cars into the locomotive.

Ediger, the patrol dog Nitro II and Stoltenberg all died instantly, the sheriff said.

The situation was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

A grand jury later convened regarding this matter, because deaths occurred while an individual was in the process of being apprehended by law enforcement. A no fault finding, regarding the York County Sheriff’s Department, was returned. The grand jury report said: “After a thorough review of all the evidence, and the testimony given, it was determined that the manner of Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death was suicide and the cause of Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death was blunt force trauma to his head and torso, consistent with being ejected from a motor vehicle, which occurred as a result of Mr. Soltenberg ramming the York County Sheriff’s vehicle, which he commandeered and was operating, into the side of a locomotive. No member of law enforcement caused, contributed to or aided Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death and as a result of the above, the Grand Jury finds the existence of no criminal conduct on the part of any individual and therefore returns no true bill. Joseph A. Stoltenberg was responsible for causing the tragic death of Kyle Ediger by ramming the York County Sheriff’s vehicle, which he commandeered and was operating, into the rear end of Mr. Ediger’s vehicle and forcing it into the side of a locomotive.”