YORK — Living Water Rescue Mission teed off its 13th annual golf tournament on Friday. The four person scramble and putting contest fundraiser held at York Country Club is one of the biggest events for the organization.

The Living Water Rescue Mission is a ministry that provides food, shelter and guidance to the community. The organization serves the community with emergency meals and food boxes, clothing, evening chapel services and overnight services. In 2022 the ministry provided over 6,000 beds and 12,000 meals.

Living Water has multiple recovery programs like the “Healing Heart Discipleship.” The 12-month program gets women involved with the church and further the relationship they have with God. There are four phases that last around three months each. The stages require the participants to attend three chapel services per week, complete assigned studies, participate in required classes and be an involved member of the church.

Evening Chapel Services are part of the community services they offer. They are seven days a week and run from 7:30-8 p.m. While at the service guests can request groceries from the ministry’s pantry. The Clothing Barn is another service provided to the community. This barn stores community donated clothes and gives them out to people in need.

The Overnight Guest Program has been a crucial service that the organization offers. It is a way for men and women to have shelter to seek a productive life. The stay has an initial three week limit, but it can be extended if needed. Residents of the ministry are supplied with free temporary housing, three meals a day, showers, personal care and laundry services. The organization has a couple of requirements for guests. They are required to attend daily Chapel service and submit four job applications a day Monday through Friday. It may seem like a mountain of responsibilities, but the main reason for the overnight program is to give guests a second chance. Ministers of Living Water Rescue Mission say guests find ways to help around the ministry and take great pride in it. The building houses about 21 people, which includes men, women and families with children.

The people helped doesn’t stop at those around the community but also the correctional facilities. A team that consists of staff and trained volunteers travel around the state and provide support and biblical counsel to inmates. The counties they cover include: Platte, York , Butler, Polk, Merrick, Seward and Boon. Afterwards the inmates are invited to join their Discipleship Program or stay with the ministry to help transition back into the community.

The Living Water Rescue Mission is always in need of donations. Its ongoing needs include: food services, household and office supplies, personal care products and personal wear. The ministry is located at 701 S. Lincoln Ave.

The 13th annual Living Water Rescue Mission Masters Classic had two divisions, open and church. A lunch was provided at 11 a.m. with burgers and chips as the meal. Patrons were supplied with eight cases of water from Bomgaars for the meal and round of golf. The golfers teed off in a shotgun start following the meal at noon.

The ministry takes no money from the state or federal government. The event attracts businesses from the community to help the organization get financial help for operations. A business can sponsor a full or share half a hole with another business.

At the conclusion of the golf event a couple of members who completed the program shared their story and experience. The Living Water Rescue Mission found this to be a great way to show the work they do for the community.