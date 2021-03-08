Counties' new COVID cases remain in single digits

YORK – The improving news continues as the four counties’ (in the health district) numbers of new COVID-19 cases remain in the single digits.

In the two-day timespan of March 4 and 5, there were only eight new COVID cases reported in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials. Of those, five were in Seward County, two were in York County and one was in Butler County.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County is at 1,668, compared to 1,867 in Seward County, 832 in Butler County and 565 in Polk County.

As of March 5, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,932. There were 77 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 38 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

From the time period of Feb. 27 to March 5, there were only six new COVID cases in York County while there were 26 in Seward County, four in Butler County and two in Polk County.

The risk dial has decreased down to 1.46 – which the lowest it has been since the risk dial was created. It remains in the yellow (moderate) risk category. During the three weeks prior, the risk dial was at 1.75.