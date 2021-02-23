 Skip to main content
Counties in health district still seeing single digit figures for new COVID cases
Counties in health district still seeing single digit figures for new COVID cases

COVID

YORK – Three counties in the Four Corners Health District again saw single digit figures for new COVID-19 cases – with one seeing none.

Over the three-day timespan of Feb. 20-22, York County had just four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,659.

Polk County had eight new cases, bringing the total there to 564.

Seward County had six new cases, bringing the total there to 1,837.

And there were no new cases in Butler County where the cumulative total remains at 814.

As of Feb,22, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,874. There were 106 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 40 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, according to health officials.

Starting Thursday, York’s vaccination clinics will be held at the Holthus Convention Center. Those who go there for their pre-scheduled vaccinations are asked to enter through the front doors on the west side of the facility. Masks are required for everyone entering the facility for the clinic.

Since vaccinations began, 2,084 people have received shots in York County.

A total of 6,693 vaccinations have been administered in the health district – of those, 4,505 were first doses and 2,188 were second doses.

The following are the number of vaccinations administered in the other three counties within the health district – Seward County, 1,208; Butler County, 861; and Polk County, 459.

