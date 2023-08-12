YORK — This past week, the York Police Department has investigated multiple reports of counterfeit currency circulating in the community. Officers would like to remind all citizens and businesses to be on the look out for suspicious and counterfeit bills.

The accompanying photos are examples of the fake currency to be on the lookout for. Pay close attention to large bills and look for any wording which states “COPY” or “PLAY MONEY”. Also, examine the texture of the paper as well as ensure there is the 3D security ribbon on $100 bills containing images that shift from 100 to bells as you shift the bill from side to side.

Please take the time to examine received money to ensure that it is not counterfeit. If you come across any currency you suspect to be fake, please contact the police department at 402-363-2640 immediately.