Councilmembers take oath of office

YORK – Two seasoned and two new councilmembers took the oath of office this week, after being the top four vote-getters during November’s General Election.

Incumbents Jeff Pieper and Scott VanEsch were reelected and newly elected to the council were Vicki Northrop and Stephen Postier.

Administering the oath of office was York City Clerk Amanda Ring.

The swearing in of members was the first point of business during this week’s regular meeting of the York City Council.

Prior to the November election, they were asked by the YNT why they were running for seats on the council.

“I would like to continue my work for the people of York on the city council,” VanEsch responded. “My first four years have been a great experience. I feel four more years will allow me to further help the city to grow and become a better place to live.”

Northrop responded, “I am running for this position on the York City Council as a member of a six-generation York family. We began supporting the City of York in multiple ways in the early 1900s. I grew up watching my great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents, proudly work, serve, and lead in this community. I am following in the steps of my Grandpa Charles ‘Tommy’ Toms Sr., and my Uncle Paul Toms by choosing a path to public service. I am a graduate of York High School and York University. Because of my family roots, I have always been interested in helping my hometown grow and become successful. Even when I lived away from York, I followed the happenings here, because I care about the community where I grew up and where we planned to retire. Mick and I made a conscious decision to move back to York. Now, I have an opportunity to serve my hometown, where two of my sons have returned to live and where my grandson will grow up. I have a love for the heritage of this community, and I have hope that we can build on that foundation to grow and become more progressive, while providing even better opportunities to new families, professionals and businesses.”

“I am running for the York City Council as a way to serve and give back to my community,” Postier said. “I have a lot of passion for York as this is where I was raised, and it’s where I chose to raise my family. I want to help grow York and make this the best city in Nebraska.”

“I am happy with where we are at as a community, as well as how our current administration is running our day to day operations,” Pieper said. “Serving on the council for the last eight years, I have seen times of big ‘change’ that aren’t necessarily for the better and I would like to see continued solid leadership for the future.”

Following the oath of office, the council members were tasked with electing their president and vice-president. Reelected as council president was Pieper with Matt Wagner elected as vice-president.