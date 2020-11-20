Councilman-elect’s annexation will not take place in time for oath of office

Hubbard asked to read a letter she received from Kathy Johnson, saying Johnson was unable to attend the meeting. From the letter, she read, “I would assume that someone with the courthouse staff would have spoken up about this at the time of filing. It seems to me he wanted to run for a position of any kind. And will he be required to hook up to city services like all the others who were annexed into the city on South Grant? I have wonder if he would have asked for annexation if he had not been elected. I think he should turn down the seat now, annex in and run in two years. That would be a better representation of his intention.”

One gentleman in the audience said he’s known Postier for a long time, “and it surprises me what is going on here. He was elected. I didn’t know he was not a resident until a couple of weeks ago. I voted for him. So I’m surprised he’s getting the run around here. So what? He practically lives in the city and he is willing to pay the extra to do it. I got the impression he didn’t know, I think he and Charley (Campbell) both kind of dropped the ball and they shouldn’t have.”