Councilman-elect petitioning to be annexed into city

YORK – Councilman-elect Stephen Postier has filed a petition with the city asking that his 2 1/2 –acre property be annexed into the city.
Postier’s property, where he lives and also has a business, is not in city limits.
Postier earned enough votes in the General Election to take a seat at the council, getting two more votes than candidate Vicki Northrop (which was confirmed during a recount held Monday).
Last week, the YNT asked York City Attorney Charles Campbell if a person who does not live in city limits, who was elected to a council seat, can take the oath of office. Campbell said, “In the event that the person is issued a certificate of election by the county clerk, in order for him to qualify to be sworn in as a council member, he must be a resident of the city at the time of the swearing in.
“He would either have to move into the city and establish residency prior to that time, or he would need to file a petition to request that his property be annexed into the city, and the council would have to agree to the annexation and pass an ordinance to annex the property. That would also need to be accomplished prior to swearing him into office.
“In the event that either of these do not occur then a vacancy in the office would be declared and the mayor would have the responsibility of appointing the vacant council position with the consent of the remaining council,” Campbell said.
Regarding the election itself, the YNT was referred by several readers to Section 17-104 of Nebraska’s statutes which says: “Unless the city elects city council members at large as provided in section 32-554, each ward of each city of the second class shall have at least two city council members elected in the manner provided in the Election Act. The term of office shall begin on the first regular meeting of the city council in December following the statewide general election. No person shall be eligible to the office of city council member who is not at the time of the election an actual resident of the ward for which he or she is elected and a registered voter.”
However, that statute does not pertain to a first class city, explains Campbell.
York is classified as a First Class City in Nebraska.
“A lot of people are not aware that the statutes that apply to city government treat cities differently according to their classification, which is based on their size,” Campbell said. “York is classified as a city of the first class. So the statute that you were provided does not apply to York, as it specifically deals with cities of the second class.
“The corresponding statute that applies to cities of the first class is section 16-302.01 which reads: In any city of the first class except any city having adopted the commissioner or city manager plan of government, the mayor and city council members shall be registered voters of the city and the city council members shall be residents of the ward from which elected if elected by ward and residents of the city if elected at large. . . . The terms of office of all such members shall commence on the first regular meeting of the city council in December following their election,” Campbell cited.
“York has not adopted the commissioner or city manager plan of government, so council members must be residents of the city,” Campbell said further. “At the time that Mr. Postier filed to run for city council, I contacted Wayne Bena, the Deputy Secretary of State for Elections. Mr. Bena advised that the Secretary of State’s office interpreted the Nebraska statutes to require that a candidate be qualified for the position at the time of swearing in, and not at the time of filing for candidacy or at time of election. I informed Mr. Postier of the position of the Secretary of State regarding his qualification for the position of York City Council. We are following the guidance provided by the Secretary of State’s Office, and take the position that if his residence were to become annexed into the city limits prior to his being sworn in, that he would qualify for the position.”
Campbell said further: “There are statutory procedures that allow a challenge to be raised to his qualifications. A challenge could have been raised by filing a written challenge to the candidate within seven days after the candidate files for election. No challenge to his candidacy was raised under that statute.
“There are also statutes that allow a person to contest an election by filing an action in court. This would provide another option if someone wanted to raise a legal challenge to his qualifications for the position,” he continued.
Postier said Wednesday that he filed his candidacy and then contacted Campbell, “and I researched it, asking if I needed to ask for annexation earlier. I didn’t receive a recommendation to do it earlier, so I held off. I also referred to a situation in which a council member was annexed in a few years ago – while the situation was different, it still required annexation as that council member lived in city limits when he filed to run for office, he moved during the election cycle and then asked for his new residence to be annexed into the city prior to taking the oath of office. His and mine are slightly different situations, but I referred to that situation as well.
“Also, I was under the assumption that the oath was to be taken in late January and I’ve since found out that the oath of office will be Dec. 3,” Postier said. “Had I known that, I would have started this process earlier.
“All along, I’ve tried to be above board with this and do the right thing,” Postier said. “I am asking for my property to be annexed into the city where I will then also be paying more taxes, city taxes, and that will be forever. I will be paying more in taxes than I will ever be paid for being on the city council.”
He also mentioned that yes, he is also asking for his portion of property on which his dog kenneling business is located to be annexed as well. Postier said he has been informed that the dog kennel business will be grandfathered in so as to be allowed in corporate limits.
It should be noted that Postier’s property, as indicated in the proposed annexation ordinance, is contiguous/adjacent to the corporate limits of the city so no other properties by other owners would be affected.
The matter has been included on the agenda for the city council meeting on Thursday with the first reading of the ordinance scheduled. The city council does have the ability to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance after one reading, if the majority votes to do so.
The council members who were elected in the 2020 General Election cycle will be sworn into office on Dec. 3, according to York City Clerk Jean Thiele.
