Councilman-elect petitioning to be annexed into city

Regarding the election itself, the YNT was referred by several readers to Section 17-104 of Nebraska’s statutes which says: “Unless the city elects city council members at large as provided in section 32-554, each ward of each city of the second class shall have at least two city council members elected in the manner provided in the Election Act. The term of office shall begin on the first regular meeting of the city council in December following the statewide general election. No person shall be eligible to the office of city council member who is not at the time of the election an actual resident of the ward for which he or she is elected and a registered voter.”

However, that statute does not pertain to a first class city, explains Campbell.

York is classified as a First Class City in Nebraska.

“A lot of people are not aware that the statutes that apply to city government treat cities differently according to their classification, which is based on their size,” Campbell said. “York is classified as a city of the first class. So the statute that you were provided does not apply to York, as it specifically deals with cities of the second class.

