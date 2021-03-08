Council votes in favor of refinancing existing bonds

YORK – The York City Council has voted in favor of refinancing more existing bond issues, which will result in substantial savings over time because the interest rates are currently at a historic low.

The council already refinanced some bonds – which will result in just over $1 million savings.

This past week, they approved the following refinancing actions:

• Public Safety Tax Anticipation Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $970,000

• Water System Revenue Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $3,050,000

• Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Refunding Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $270,000

• Refunding Bonds with a principal amount of $2 million

Scott Keene from Piper Sandler, the city’s bonding advisor, told the council that since the first refinancing action was taken, interest rates have started “ticking upward,” so now would be the time to do this refinancing.

“With these three ordinances we are prepared to go to market. The ordinances in front of you are the same format as those before you two weeks ago,” Keene told the council members. “And this will result in true savings.”