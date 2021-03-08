 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council votes in favor of refinancing existing bonds
0 comments
top story

Council votes in favor of refinancing existing bonds

{{featured_button_text}}
City Stock 2

YORK – The York City Council has voted in favor of refinancing more existing bond issues, which will result in substantial savings over time because the interest rates are currently at a historic low.

The council already refinanced some bonds – which will result in just over $1 million savings.

This past week, they approved the following refinancing actions:

• Public Safety Tax Anticipation Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $970,000

• Water System Revenue Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $3,050,000

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Refunding Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $270,000

• Refunding Bonds with a principal amount of $2 million

Scott Keene from Piper Sandler, the city’s bonding advisor, told the council that since the first refinancing action was taken, interest rates have started “ticking upward,” so now would be the time to do this refinancing.

“With these three ordinances we are prepared to go to market. The ordinances in front of you are the same format as those before you two weeks ago,” Keene told the council members. “And this will result in true savings.”

“We need to take advantage of what we can while we can,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council agreed, voting in favor of all issues regarding refinancing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News