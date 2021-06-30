Council vacancy to be declared official

YORK – Official notice/declaration will be before the city council this week, regarding the vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman Clarence Hoffman.

Hoffman submitted his resignation two weeks ago, which was accepted by the council. The next step is the official declaration.

Once that is achieved, Mayor Barry Redfern will have the task of bringing forward a recommendation to the council as to who should be appointed to fill that vacated position.

As explained earlier by York City Attorney Charles Campbell, the mayor has four weeks in which to fill the vacancy. While the mayor brings forth a recommendation, the council must vote in favor of that appointment for it to become official.

Also on this week’s agenda for the York City Council:

• The council will be asked to approve the allowance of a Honor Flight display at the York City Auditorium on the Saturday of Yorkfest weekend.

• A task order for Phase 6 at the landfill will be considered, as the expansion project is ongoing.