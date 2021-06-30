Council vacancy to be declared official

YORK – Official notice/declaration will be before the city council this week, regarding the vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman Clarence Hoffman.
Hoffman submitted his resignation two weeks ago, which was accepted by the council. The next step is the official declaration.
Once that is achieved, Mayor Barry Redfern will have the task of bringing forward a recommendation to the council as to who should be appointed to fill that vacated position.
As explained earlier by York City Attorney Charles Campbell, the mayor has four weeks in which to fill the vacancy. While the mayor brings forth a recommendation, the council must vote in favor of that appointment for it to become official.
Also on this week’s agenda for the York City Council:
• The council will be asked to approve the allowance of a Honor Flight display at the York City Auditorium on the Saturday of Yorkfest weekend.
• A task order for Phase 6 at the landfill will be considered, as the expansion project is ongoing.
• The council will consider a special designated alcohol permit application filed by Grand Central Foods to hold a wine and beer tasting event at the York County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5, in conjunction with the York County Fair.
• They will also be asked to approve an open account with Dan Aude (doing business as Junction Electric). This simply means that the business is recognized to be owned by/associated with a person who works for the city or serves in some capacity. Aude was newly hired by the city as the new asset manager in the public works department.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, in the city council chambers.