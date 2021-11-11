Council to take next step toward landfill project

YORK – The York City Council will consider an ordinance next week that will be yet another step toward starting the landfill expansion project which will be financed through revenue bonds.

They will also consider approval of the purchase of a $923,600 tractor scraper for the landfill, which will be part of the landfill bonds.

Regarding the expansion project, new cells need to be opened, which will cost about $4 million. The solid waste agency will issue the bonds, this will not just be on the county or just on the city, as explained earlier by Scott Keene from Piper/Sadler (the company assisting with the bonding).

He also stressed that landfill revenue has always been able to cover operations and debt service.

The financing period will likely be 15-20 years with a 5-year period for the tractor scraper.

The expansion at the landfill will add decades to its service life.

Also on next week’s agenda:

• The council will consider a preliminary and final plat of the Campbell Subdivision.