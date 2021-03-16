Council to review one- and six-year street program for 2021

YORK – The York City Council is going to have a busy agenda when members, the mayor, administration and public gather in regular session this Thursday, March 18.

During this week’s meeting, the council will consider the proposed one- and six-year street program, which is approved on an annual basis.

While there are a number of projects on the six-year program (which basically is the shelf on which sits a number of future projects, not necessarily to be completed in the next six years), there is only one project in the one-year program which is the pavement preservation project. This project was designed in 2018, refined in 2019 and refined again in 2020. This would be concrete preservation/repair in several different locations throughout the city.

For the long-term plan, many projects continue to be listed as future priorities. Many of the projects on the six-year program have been discussed for a number of years already.

As far as reconstruction projects for into the future, the following are in the proposed program: Nebraska Avenue, 19th to Forest Heights; the Blackburn Bridge; South 50th Street from Lincoln Avenue to the west; Blackburn Avenue, Third to Ninth; Sixth Street, Grant Avenue to East Avenue.