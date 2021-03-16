Council to review one- and six-year street program for 2021

YORK – The York City Council is going to have a busy agenda when members, the mayor, administration and public gather in regular session this Thursday, March 18.
During this week’s meeting, the council will consider the proposed one- and six-year street program, which is approved on an annual basis.
While there are a number of projects on the six-year program (which basically is the shelf on which sits a number of future projects, not necessarily to be completed in the next six years), there is only one project in the one-year program which is the pavement preservation project. This project was designed in 2018, refined in 2019 and refined again in 2020. This would be concrete preservation/repair in several different locations throughout the city.
For the long-term plan, many projects continue to be listed as future priorities. Many of the projects on the six-year program have been discussed for a number of years already.
As far as reconstruction projects for into the future, the following are in the proposed program: Nebraska Avenue, 19th to Forest Heights; the Blackburn Bridge; South 50th Street from Lincoln Avenue to the west; Blackburn Avenue, Third to Ninth; Sixth Street, Grant Avenue to East Avenue.
Also listed as future reconstruction projects are the conversions of brick streets to asphalt streets: on 14th, from Lincoln to Grant; Grant, from 12th to 14th; Grant, from 11th to 12th; Platte, from Ninth to 11th; Eighth, from Platte to Lincoln; Fifth, from Nebraska Avenue to East Avenue; Fifth Street, from Greenwood to 325 feet west of Division.
And there are the legs of the ongoing concrete rehabilitation program, to go well into the future.
If all the projects on the long-term “wish list” were completed within the city, regarding street and bridge work, the project value (at this time) would be just under $15 million.
A public meeting will be held, as it is each year.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• Nancy Beach will address the council regarding the current and future status of the Palmer Museum.
• The council will consider a preliminary and final plat of Harlow Subdivision.
• A public hearing will be held regarding a liquor license application filed by Hy-Vee, doing business as Dollar Fresh, for a new store location at 220 East Nobes Road. The application indicates that the store would be the size of 27,357 square feet with 39 employees (five of them being full-time). The opening date is listed as spring of 2021. The application also indicates the store will offer “grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a ‘Wall of Value,’ ready-to-eat meal offerings, a shoe department, Joe Fresh apparel, 525 specialty items; produce; and a wine/spirits department.”
• The sale of 37 feet of city property and ½ of the vacated alley that runs east/west on the south side of the property of Lot 7 in Block 10, to York Cold Storage will be considered. This small purchase would come with a price tag of $500, as indicated by the proposed ordinance.
• The council will consider an ordinance that better defines the different roles of the clerk and the treasurer.
• Consideration will be given to a consulting services agreement amendment with Benesch. This would be for the extension of engineering for the city’s concrete preservation project, with the cost to not exceed $29,000.
• The city’s administrator’s report will be provided.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.