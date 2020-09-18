Council to look at problems with people rifling through garbage

YORK –A request has been made for city officials and the council to look into an ordinance that would make it illegal for people to remove items from other’s people’s trash and business dumpsters.

And it sounded this week, during the city council’s meeting, that it’s about more than garbage . . . it’s also about safety, littering and altercations.

Misty Miller, the manager of Goodwill Industries in York, approached the council, saying she wants this type of ordinance for the entire city.

She said the business is having such problems, which results in items being left everywhere behind their location, “things broken, glass shattered. We are constantly calling the police and they say they can’t issue any citations because there are no ordinances addressing this.

“It’s gotten so bad, the people are out there during the day now and my employees will not go out there because they are being threatened, and there are profanities toward them (from the people doing the dumpster diving),” Miller said.

“That is the business’ trash, those are items they cannot use,” Miller said. “And it’s pretty sad when they actually put their kids in the dumpsters and there is broken glass in there. It’s a serious safety issue.”