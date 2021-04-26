Council to hold special meeting to consider appointment of new city administrator

YORK – The York City Council will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, April 29, with the purpose to consider appointing a new city administrator.

The appointment of Dr. Sue Crawford, a former state lawmaker and professor at Creighton University, will be the only agenda item during Thursday’s special meeting.

Dr. Crawford recently finished two terms in the Nebraska State Legislature. During her eight years in the Nebraska Legislature, she served on the Urban Affairs Committee, which focuses on municipal law. She was the chairman of that committee in 2015 and 2016.

“I fell in love with public service while serving in the Unicameral and I look forward to stepping into full time public service for the city of York,” she said.

She has taught public management and other political science courses at Creighton University for over 25 years. With her years of teaching in public management, she brings expertise to the management tasks at hand in the city.

She received her Ph.D. in political science, with a minor in public management, from Indiana University.

She has published two books, 14 journal articles and 11 book chapters with colleagues from various disciplines and universities.