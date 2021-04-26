Council to hold special meeting to consider appointment of new city administrator

YORK – The York City Council will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, April 29, with the purpose to consider appointing a new city administrator.
The appointment of Dr. Sue Crawford, a former state lawmaker and professor at Creighton University, will be the only agenda item during Thursday’s special meeting.
Dr. Crawford recently finished two terms in the Nebraska State Legislature. During her eight years in the Nebraska Legislature, she served on the Urban Affairs Committee, which focuses on municipal law. She was the chairman of that committee in 2015 and 2016.
“I fell in love with public service while serving in the Unicameral and I look forward to stepping into full time public service for the city of York,” she said.
She has taught public management and other political science courses at Creighton University for over 25 years. With her years of teaching in public management, she brings expertise to the management tasks at hand in the city.
She received her Ph.D. in political science, with a minor in public management, from Indiana University.
She has published two books, 14 journal articles and 11 book chapters with colleagues from various disciplines and universities.
Dr. Crawford was selected for the Bellevue Chamber Distinguished Service Award in 2020 and as the Sarpy County Elected Official of the Year in 2017.
Regarding community engagement activities, Dr. Crawford worked to provide state information and access to district communication outreach to various state, local and nonprofit leaders during the COVID pandemic and after the floods of 2019. She has raised funds and worked to increase public safety awareness as a board member of the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation. She has also served on the Charles Drew Health Center Board of Directors and has been a volunteer with Green Bellevue and Eastern Nebraska Community Action.
If appointed, Dr. Crawford will retire from her professor position at Creighton and move to York. She will be wrapping up her courses for the spring semester as she begins her position at York.
Living in a town the size of York will be nothing new for Dr. Crawford who grew up on a farm near Maryville, Missouri. During college she worked in the city administration office there for a summer. “I grew up near a town about the size of York, so coming here feels like returning home,” Dr. Crawford said.
York City Administrator Joe Frei officially retired April 23 after several years in that position.
The special meeting, regarding Dr. Crawford’s appointment, will begin at 5 p.m., in the council chambers.