Council to hold organizational meeting

YORK – The York City Council will be holding its annual organizational meeting when the members and administration meet in regular session on Thursday night, Dec. 15.

Council committee appointments will be considered. They are proposed as the following:

• Asset Management Committee: Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Jerry Wilkinson and Jennifer Sheppard

• Finance Committee: Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner, Vicki Northrop and Stephen Postier

• Ordinance and Judiciary Committee: Matt Wagner, Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North and Jeff Pieper

• Insurance and Benefit Committee: Vicki Northrop, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch

The council will also consider appointments/reappointments to various committees and boards, to include:

• LB357 Committee: Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch

• York Area Solid Waste Agency: Mayor Barry Redfern and Council President Jeff Pieper

• E911 Combined Communications Board: Matt Wagner

• Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board: Vicki Northrop and Scott VanEsch

• Aviation Board: Jeff Pieper and Stephen Postier

• Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners: Vicki Northrop, Jennifer Sheppard, Ben Royal and Nicki Eimermann

• NPPD Retail Rate Review Committee and Retail Power Review Advisory Board: Tony North

• York County Aging Services Commission Board: Mayor Barry Redfern

• Housing Agency: Amie Kopcho

• Planning Commission: Ben Northrop, Michael Runge and Richard McDougall

• Board of Adjustment: Eric Montgomer as an alternate

• Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group: Carlos Campos

• Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors: Josh Stenger

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers.

This will be the council’s second-to-last meeting in 2022.